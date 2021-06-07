On one side of the kitchen is the dining area, outfitted in the Haven model home with a rectangular table. On the other side is a living or great room that adjoins a “sky lanai” — a partially covered outdoor space — that is beyond a wall of four sliding glass doors. (The four doors are an upgrade from the standard two sliding doors and two windows.) “You have privacy out here, and even if it rains you can enjoy this fabulous view,” said Diana Kober Seidman, new homes sales consultant.