Monette said he bought the townhouse “when it was just a piece of dirt. I lived only a mile away and watched it come up from the ground. I saw them pour the foundation.” Now he plans to build a patio and put up a fence. A hot tub is on order. “It’ll be my little oasis back there,” he said
Dream Finders Homes is building 41 luxury townhouses at the 59-acre Foster’s Glen, which is in the Herndon area. They are the subject of this report. (Ryan Homes is building 289 residences there, a mix of townhouses and condos.) Kettler is the developer.
The Dream Finders townhouses will be arranged in six groupings of six to 10 townhouses. Each of them will back up to trees and have a small backyard. More than a dozen have been sold.
Dream Finders is offering two floor plans, Parker and Haven, each an ample 24 feet wide, with three levels and the option of adding a fourth. The entrance to the two-car garage is next to the front door. Behind the garage, the standard floor plans show a recreation room and a powder room, but buyers have other options, such as a bedroom and a full bathroom. A short staircase goes up to the main living space on the second floor.
In the Haven model home, an island, 10 feet long and more than four feet wide, dominates the centrally located kitchen. The island’s sink is set slightly off-center, leaving plenty of room for seating or serving people.
On one side of the kitchen is the dining area, outfitted in the Haven model home with a rectangular table. On the other side is a living or great room that adjoins a “sky lanai” — a partially covered outdoor space — that is beyond a wall of four sliding glass doors. (The four doors are an upgrade from the standard two sliding doors and two windows.) “You have privacy out here, and even if it rains you can enjoy this fabulous view,” said Diana Kober Seidman, new homes sales consultant.
A pocket office is built into a corner of the great room.
The third level is for sleeping. In the Haven model home, the owner’s bedroom and bathroom are on one end of the floor; two smaller rooms are on the other end. The connecting hallway has a bathroom, a linen closet and a laundry room with side-by-side washer-dryer and overhead cabinets.
The model home also has an optional fourth-floor loft with roof terrace. The loft is furnished as a lounge with a wraparound couch, a built-in sink, a counter and a wine refrigerator. Light pours in through two windows and a double sliding glass door that opens to the roof terrace.
“This isn’t my forever home, but I’ll own it for some time and I love it. Coming in at the outset, I believe I’ve got a good investment,” said Monette, director of value chain security at Synopsys, a company involved in microchip design and software security.
Nearby: Herndon Historic District has a visitors center and the Herndon Depot Museum. Sugarland Run Stream Valley Park has woodland trails and creeks. Grocery stores, other retail outlets and restaurants are available in Herndon and Reston.
Schools: Coates Elementary, Carson Middle, Westfield High.
Transit: Metro’s Herndon and Innovation Center stations — both on the Silver Line extension that is expected to open next year — are roughly equidistant from Foster’s Glen. Dulles International Airport is close. Interstate 66, Virginia 28 and Virginia 267 (Dulles Access Road) are major traffic arteries.
Foster's Glen
2601 Velocity Rd., Herndon, Va.
There will be 41 Dream Finders luxury townhouses when construction is complete, expected early next year. Base prices are $805,710 for the Parker and $900,024 for the Haven. Thirteen townhouses are sold.
Builder: Dream Finders Homes
Features: The townhouses are 24 feet wide; ceilings are nine feet high on three levels and eight feet on the optional fourth level. Engineered hardwood flooring is in the foyer, powder room, kitchen, great/living room, dining room and staircase steps. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances are in the kitchen. The refrigerator door is 36 inches wide and has an ice/water dispenser. Kitchen and bathroom counters are granite, and cabinets are Timberlake birch. Toilets are Gerber and plumbing fixtures are Moen designer chrome.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 5 / 3
Square-footage: 2,506 to 3,079
Homeowners association fee: $140 a month
View model: Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: Diana Kober Seidman at 301-351-7211 or https://www.dreamfindershomes.com/fosters-glen/