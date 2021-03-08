The units are offered in a “two-over-two” layout, with one two-level unit on top of another. There are two floor plan options: the Riva, starting at $386,990, and the Taylor, starting at $426,990. The big difference is size. The Riva is 1,581 square feet, and the Taylor is 2,309 square feet. None of the units has a basement.

The Riva can be outfitted with two or three bedrooms and has three bathrooms, including a powder room. The ground level has a covered porch sheltering the front doors to the two stacked units, and there is a one-car garage for each unit.

The Riva’s main level has a great room, a powder room and a kitchen. The second level includes the primary bedroom suite, with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. This level also has a second bedroom, a second bathroom and space that can be configured as a bedroom or as a loft without a door or a closet. Outside this space is a deck.

Hall remarked on the amount of interest expressed in the loft’s flexibility. “They’re using the open space as a multipurpose room,” he said. “They can set up a couch, desk, TV, toy storage, all in one space. Families now depend on their home to be a central hub for living, working and learning, so being able to make choices that reflect those priorities is more valuable than ever.”

The Taylor has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a powder room. It also has a sheltered porch with separate front doors for the two stacked units and a one-car garage for each in the back. The main level includes a small office, a dining room, a kitchen, a powder room and a great room with an attached deck. In addition to the primary bedroom suite, with private bathroom and walk-in closet, the upper level has two more bedrooms and another bathroom.

Both floor plans have a laundry room, with a washer and dryer installed as an option, and Hall said the units were “built network ready, which provides immediate Internet connectivity at no additional cost.”

The $200-a-month condo fee covers amenities such as clubhouse, pool, tot lots and a fitness center, as well as such communal services as exterior building and grounds maintenance and snow removal.

Work on the community amenities wasn’t waiting for the condos to be finished. “Buyers can already see themselves enjoying everything the community has to offer,” Hall said.

Hall said house hunters were attracted to the nearby shopping and entertainment at Arundel Mills and the ready access to various transportation modes, including commuter rail and bus service. The community is also close to the National Security Agency at Fort Meade.

Schools: West Meade Early Education Center, Meade Middle and Meade High

Transit: The location provides easy access to Baltimore-Washington Parkway (Route 295) via Route 175. It is about 10 minutes away from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and a nearby rail station that is served by MARC commuter trains and Amtrak.

Parkside Condos

800 Brewers Crossing Lane, Hanover, Md.

Starting prices are $386,990 and $426,990. Twelve of the 58 planned condos are under construction. Sales began at the end of February.

Builder: Beazer Homes

Features: Kitchens in the units come standard with granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and designer laminate flooring. The bathrooms have tile flooring and quartz vanity tops. LED lighting is standard, and energy-efficient ventilation systems are included to improve indoor air quality.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3 / 3

Square-footage: 1,581 or 2,309

Condominium fee: $200 a month