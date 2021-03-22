Amenities in the building include a rooftop terrace, a club room, and a concierge during business hours.

Residents of the Brooks will also have access to the amenities in the Vale, an apartment building next door, said Danai Mattison Sky, director of sales at Urban Pace, which is marketing the condos.

The Vale amenities include work spaces, lounge areas, a large club room, a courtyard, a saltwater pool, cabanas, grills, a gym, a yoga studio and a pet spa, Sky said. “They will be complimentary for the first year,” she said. “After that there will an annual fee.”

The price for the amenity package after the first year has not been determined.

A town center is also planned for the development, between Georgia Avenue and 16th Street NW. It will be anchored by a Whole Foods, which is expected to open in the fall of 2022 or the following winter.

Jeff Travers, chief operating officer of a nonprofit organization, was one of the first buyers. He put down a deposit in June 2019 based on a virtual reality presentation on a big-screen TV. “They had a really cool sales center in one of the ... old mansions” on the Walter Reed campus, Travers said. “You could go in and look at any apartment and go through it. It looked like real life. It was shocking.”

Travers is living in a rental house in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood after selling a house he lived in for 20 years. He decided to buy the condo, he said, because he wanted to make a fresh start and escape home maintenance and because he liked the total package at the Brooks.

“I was sold on the apartment, but if it wasn’t in that setting, I wouldn’t have bought it,” he said. “It’s a thoughtful plan, and my apartment looks out over the Great Lawn, which is being left as is.”

The development plan calls for the preservation and rehabilitation of the historical buildings. “The city is putting a lot of time and money into this to make it work,” Travers said. “It’s a bright and exciting future.”

Travers’s three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit is on the top floor of the six-story building and is the only one with that configuration. It also has a private 800-square-foot terrace.

Floor plans for other units have one bedroom and one bathroom; one bedroom, one bathroom and a den; two bedrooms and two bathrooms; two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft; and three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Kitchens have Shaker-style cabinets, a subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops and a four-piece Bosch appliance package, Sky said. Fixtures are by Moen in the kitchens and Kohler in the bathrooms.

Parking under the building is available for $40,000 a space. Condo fees range from the low $300s to about $650 a month, depending on the size of the unit.

Sky said buyers are drawn to the combination of the great outdoors and the functional indoors.

“They love the green space the community offers,” she said. “About 20 acres are devoted to parks and plazas on the site, so there’s room to get out and get fresh air. Many of the layouts in the units offer great work-from-home space, which we’re seeing as a priority for buyers in the market.”

Travers said he expects to move into his condo in mid-May after a long wait. He looks forward to spending less time on household chores. “Even where I am now, I’m still fixing things,” he said. “I’m looking forward to not having a yard to worry about and leaving the responsibilities of a house behind. Super excited to have the entertaining space, and I think it will be really cool to be part of something new and bold with a project of this scale.”

Schools: Shepherd Elementary, Ida B. Wells Middle, Coolidge High

Transit: Tacoma, on the Red Line, is the nearest Metro station. Metrobus provides service on 16th Street and Georgia Avenue.

The Brooks

1010 Butternut St. NW, Washington

The Brooks will have 89 condos, all of which are under construction. Delivery of finished units is expected to begin in April. Base prices range from $399,900 to $989,850.

Builder: Hines/Urban Atlantic/Triden

Features: Kitchens have Shaker-style cabinets, a subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops and Bosch appliances. Kitchen fixtures are by Moen, bathroom fixtures by Kohler. Parking is available for $40,000 a space.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3/1 or 2

Square-footage: 612 to 1,350

Condominium fee: From the low $300s to about $650