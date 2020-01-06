Prospective buyers can visit houses with all six floor plans, but only three model homes are furnished. One of the staged houses, the Hartford, starts at $562,900 for four bedrooms, with the option of a fifth bedroom in the basement. At 24 feet wide, the Hartford is one of the smaller floor plans.

The Hartford model home’s front door opens to a study and a powder room flanking the foyer, and a staircase nearby leads to the basement and second floor. Beyond the stairs, the kitchen and dining space are side by side in the floor’s open plan, and the great room occupies the rear. A small mud room provides a transitional space between the living area and garage.

Buying New | The Villages at Cabin Branch in Clarksburg, Md.

Upstairs, the Hartford’s second floor typically has four bedrooms, including the owner’s suite at the rear. In the model home, one of the two bedrooms at the front has been turned into an open loft that could be used as a playroom, an office or a TV lounge.

The basement generally comes unfinished, but it can be upgraded with a rec room and a bedroom suite, as shown in the model home.

Flexible floor plan: Another of the furnished models is the Manchester, priced starting at $614,900. The 30-foot-wide floor plan allows for a study and a dining room on opposite sides of the central foyer, with the option of turning the dining space into a guest room with a bathroom. The model home has the optional butler’s pantry between the dining room and kitchen.

The rest of the main floor plan has a layout similar to the Hartford’s. The kitchen is placed next to the breakfast area, and the great room is at the rear, next to the garage.

The second level in the Manchester model home has two bedrooms at the front, instead of the bedroom-loft combination found in the Hartford model home. One of four bedrooms on this floor, the owner’s suite at the rear, has two walk-in closets and a large en suite bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and a free-standing tub.

The model home’s basement is finished, with a large rec room, but does not include the bedroom that is optional on this level.

The largest of the staged model homes, the Winston, is 36 feet wide with a base price of $664,900. It differs from the Hartford and Manchester floor plans in locating the kitchen at the back, adjoining a dramatic two-story great room. The Winston has an optional guest suite opposite the dining area in the floor plan’s midsection.

In the model home, the basement has a custom glass-enclosed wine room, illuminated by strip lighting around the shelving for bottles. The adjacent rec room is large enough for a TV lounge and a pool table.

The unfurnished model homes include the smallest, the Augusta, priced at $554,900. The midsize Madison is priced at $599,900 and the larger Providence at $649,900. They offer interior layouts similar to those of the three staged houses. All the floor plans include options for outdoor living spaces, including porches, decks and patios.

Amenities: Residents of the Villages have use of the Cabin Branch amenities, including playgrounds, walking and biking trails, a community center and clubhouse, and a swimming pool. The community backs up to Montgomery County’s Black Hill Regional Park, and Little Bennett Regional Park is close by.

Shopping: Cabin Branch is next to Clarksburg Premium Outlets. Germantown, about six miles away, has a variety of stores, including Aldi, Best Buy, Giant, Home Depot, Safeway, Target and Wegmans. Downtown Frederick is about 17 miles away.

Transportation: The subdivision is near Interstate 270 and not far from the Intercounty Connector and Routes 255 and 27. The MARC commuter train station in Germantown is about 15 minutes away.

Schools: Clarksburg Elementary, Rocky Hill Middle, Clarksburg High. A new elementary school is planned for a site next to the Villages.

The Villages at Cabin Branch

14134 Dunlin St., Clarksburg, Md.

Base prices for the six floor plans range from $554,900 to $664,900.

Builder: Winchester Homes

Features: Nine-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances are standard. Owner’s bathrooms come with walk-in showers, vanities with double sinks and granite countertops. Energy-saving standard features include low-e vinyl windows, efficient gas furnaces and programmable thermostats and humidifiers.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 6 / 3 to 6

Square footage: 2,622 to 3,629

Homeowner fee: $80 a month includes use of all community amenities, maintenance of common areas, and snow, trash and recycling removal; the lawn maintenance fee for each house is $25 a month.

View model: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Contact: Heather Brown at heather.brown@whihomes.com or 301-515-2577.

