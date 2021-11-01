Lorraine Lavet and her husband, Robert, among the first Monarch buyers, picked a unit in the fall of 2019. She is a senior partner with the consulting firm Korn Ferry; he is a lawyer and general counsel for SoFi, a personal finance company. They have homes elsewhere, Lorraine said, and “were looking for a place that would meet our lifestyle needs.” Those needs, she said, include the ability to “leave, lock and know you have that concierge service taking care of things.”