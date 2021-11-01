According to David Mayhood of Mayhood Co., the project’s sales and marketing firm, 62 Monarch units are still available for purchase, with move-ins tentatively scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. Prices range from $649,00 to $3,746,000. Available floor plans range from one bedroom to three, with unit sizes ranging from 880 to 3,390 square feet.
The building’s planned amenities include 24-hour concierge service, a swimming pool, a garden terrace, a fitness center and a private club room on the penthouse level for Monarch residents.
The building, at 7887 Jones Branch Dr., has been under construction since 2019 when it made headlines for having the Tyson market’s highest condo prices. Construction came to a halt last year as the project changed contractors, but it’s underway again.
Lorraine Lavet and her husband, Robert, among the first Monarch buyers, picked a unit in the fall of 2019. She is a senior partner with the consulting firm Korn Ferry; he is a lawyer and general counsel for SoFi, a personal finance company. They have homes elsewhere, Lorraine said, and “were looking for a place that would meet our lifestyle needs.” Those needs, she said, include the ability to “leave, lock and know you have that concierge service taking care of things.”
The Lavets are downsizing from a 7,000-square-foot home where they are living nearby. They put a deposit on a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit, which will reduce their floor space by more than half. A private elevator opens in the unit.
Monarch’s location was a draw for the Lavets. Lorraine remarked on the easy access to Interstate 495 (the Capital Beltway) and I-66, which runs through Arlington into D.C., as well as to the Tysons Corner Metro station.
“It’s like the epicenter of all the access roads,” she said. “You can walk to the Metro, and they’re already building sidewalks. We enjoy a suburban environment with access to restaurants, shopping, ease to get to family and friends. Those are huge plusses.”
The building offers garage parking with one or two spaces included in the sales price. Condo fees are expected to run about 70 cents per square foot per month.
The Lavets didn’t feel a need to make changes in finishes or layout. But such adjustments can be arranged at the sales center, which has a full mock-up of a two-bedroom unit. Some changes come with additional charges.
Like other Monarch buyers, the Lavets are in a holding pattern while the building is finished. But Lorraine already has things she’s looking forward to. “It will be a fresh start in a beautiful new home with amenities at our fingertips,” she said. “We’re now an empty-nester family with a large home which is completely unnecessary for our lifestyle.”
Schools: Westbriar Elementary, Kilmer Middle, Marshall High
Transit: There is easy access to I-495, I-66, Leesburg Pike, Dolley Madison Boulevard, Chain Bridge Road and the Dulles Access Road. The Tysons Corner Metro station, on the Silver Line, is about a half-mile away.
Nearby: Tysons Galleria, Tysons Corner Mall, Wolf Trap National Park, Westwood Country Club
Monarch
1650 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Va. (sales gallery)
A total of 94 condos are planned. All of them are under construction. Prices range from $649,00 to $3,746,000.
Development team: Renaissance Centro, developer; WDG, architecture; Mayhood Co., sales and marketing; Carlyn and Co., interior design.
Features: The units have hardwood floors. There are quartz countertops in the kitchen with waterfall configurations on the islands. Kitchen appliances are by Miele; the cabinetry is by Italkraft. The bathrooms have fixtures by Kohler and oversize showers with frameless doors.
Condominium fee: about 70 cents per square foot per month
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3 /1 to 3
Square-footage: 880 to 3,390
Contact: John Pobiak, Mayhood sales manager, at JPobiak@MonarchTysons.com