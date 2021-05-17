Features: The townhouses have a one-or-two-car garage. Ceilings are nine-feet high on the first (main) and second (bedroom) floors. The floors are Shaw five-inch engineered hardwood on the first floor, at the entry foyer and at the entry from the garage. A stained oak staircase leads from the lower level to the first floor. Kitchens have maple cabinets, granite counters, Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances, a built-in microwave oven and an Energy Star-certified refrigerator with water filtration and dispenser. The primary bathroom has a walk-in shower, a double-sink granite-top vanity and 12-inch-by-12-inch ceramic floor and wall tiles. Secondary bathroom vanities have a cultured-marble top and six-inch-by-six-inch ceramic floor and wall tiles. Closets and pantry are shelved. The air-conditioning, gas heating and humidifier system is by Carrier. The tankless water heater is by Rinnai.