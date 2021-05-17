And all around, signs designate home sites that are still for sale. But things have been moving fast at Bren Pointe.
“Our grand opening was last November, and we started selling immediately,” said Julie O’Gilvie, new home adviser for the Tri Pointe property, on Edsall Road in Fairfax, very near the city of Alexandria. “As soon as we release a building, they sell because buyers are waiting.”
The townhouses all have a lower level (at ground level) and a first and second floor above that. A third-floor loft and a rooftop terrace are optional. Three floor plans are offered, from smallest to largest: the Cameron, the Quaker (all end units are Quaker) and the Stevenson. The Cameron has a one-car garage. The two larger floor plans have a two-car garage. Base prices range from $709,900 to $779,900.
The units’ finished lower level, at grade, includes flex space that can become a playroom, an office or an additional bedroom with a half or full bathroom. A glass door in the back wall opens to a small yard that buyers can fence. They also have the option of turning the yard into a patio. Entry into the townhouse is on this level.
In the furnished Quaker model home, the stairs from the lower level lead to a first-floor living space with sunlight pouring in through large windows in three walls. A dining table and six chairs occupy the middle of this floor, with the kitchen and a powder room on one side and the great room on the other.
The kitchen is at the back of the house with counters that run around one corner. The island is perpendicular to the back wall. The great room, with an optional gas fireplace, provides ample room for entertaining.
The primary bedroom suite — with private bathroom and walk-in closet — occupies about half of the second floor. Two smaller bedrooms, a bathroom, a linen closet and a laundry room take up the rest.
The model unit’s third-floor loft is furnished as an art studio. A narrow hallway, bordering the room, ends at a glass door that opens to the roof terrace.
“If you stand outside on your roof at night, you can see the monuments downtown,” O’Gilvie said. “We’re really quite close to D.C.”
Amenities: Residents are endowed with free membership in the Bren Mar Recreation Association across Edsall Road. The association has grass fields, a pool, covered picnic tables, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, table tennis tables, and barbecue grills. The Bren Pointe community has a dog park, a tot lot, an outdoor site with grills, and visitor parking spaces.
Nearby: Kingstowne Towne Center offers 94 retail, dining and commercial service options, including Giant Food and Safeway supermarkets. Van Dorn Plaza is smaller but has a Safeway, a CVS drugstore and places to eat.
Green Spring Gardens has 20 thematic gardens, ponds and a wooded stream valley. Dora Kelley Nature Park, a 50-acre preserve, has hiking and biking trails, picnic sites and birding opportunities.
Schools: Bren Mar Park Elementary, Holmes Middle, Edison High.
Transit: Van Dorn Street, on the Blue line, is the closest Metro station. A community shuttle takes residents to the station at no charge. The station has 46-metered parking spaces (for $4.95 a day), 30 bike racks and six lockers. Metrobus 21D — with service to the Pentagon station, among other places — stops at Edsall Road and Independence Circle.
Bren Pointe
6249 Edsall Rd., Alexandria, Va.
There will be 97 townhouses when construction is complete. Nearly a third have been sold. Base prices range from $709,900 to $779,900. New home sites are released regularly.
Builder: Tri Pointe Homes
Features: The townhouses have a one-or-two-car garage. Ceilings are nine-feet high on the first (main) and second (bedroom) floors. The floors are Shaw five-inch engineered hardwood on the first floor, at the entry foyer and at the entry from the garage. A stained oak staircase leads from the lower level to the first floor. Kitchens have maple cabinets, granite counters, Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances, a built-in microwave oven and an Energy Star-certified refrigerator with water filtration and dispenser. The primary bathroom has a walk-in shower, a double-sink granite-top vanity and 12-inch-by-12-inch ceramic floor and wall tiles. Secondary bathroom vanities have a cultured-marble top and six-inch-by-six-inch ceramic floor and wall tiles. Closets and pantry are shelved. The air-conditioning, gas heating and humidifier system is by Carrier. The tankless water heater is by Rinnai.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 5 / 3 to 6
Square-footage: 2,212 to 3,000.
Homeowners association fee: $150 a month, which includes shuttle service to the Van Dorn Street Metro station and family membership in the Bren Mar Recreation Association, with its pool, tennis courts and other facilities.
View model: By appointment.
Contact: Julie O’Gilvie at 240-624-7784 or TriPointeHomes.com