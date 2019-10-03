The circa 1815 Georgian house was built on land that had been owned by Col. Robert Townsend Hooe, a wealthy merchant who was the first elected mayor of Alexandria. After he died in 1809, his heirs sold the lot and building to Lawrence Hill, a cooper who had occupied the lot with his partners since 1811.

Old Town Alexandria house | The circa 1815 Georgian house in Old Town Alexandria gained its Victorian embellishments in 1909 when the hip roof was replaced with a mansard type. It is listed at $4.3 million.

From the beginning, it was a home of wealth and status — not only because of its location. Water Street, as Lee Street was known before it was renamed for Robert E. Lee in 1874, was the oldest and most desirable street in Alexandria. But also because in 1852 this house was one of the first in Alexandria to have running water. No more carrying buckets from a well into the house.

The house didn’t gain its Victorian embellishments until Francis M. Hill bought it in 1884. Hill, a printer, replaced the hip roof with a mansard type in 1909.

Many of the house’s period details have been preserved — the heart pine flooring, the arched entries with Corinthian columns and the deep, decorative moldings. But it is what’s been added that makes this house family friendly.

The spacious family room addition was attached to the back of the house in 2006. The comfortable room with its coffered ceiling, heart pine floors with radiant heating and a gas fireplace is in sympathy with the more formal rooms at the front of the house. French doors open on two sides of the room to allow cross breezes. Next to the family room is the combination mudroom and laundry area with heated tile floors, storage cubbies and cabinets.

Behind the house, connected by a breezeway, is the original carriage house, which was renovated in 2014. The lower level is ideal for an office or art studio while the upstairs can serve as a guest or au pair suite.

Generous side yards flank the free-standing brick house. To the right of the house behind the parking pads is a long, narrow green space. To the left, behind a brick wall, are a seating and dining area and a landscaped courtyard with brick walkways and a fountain.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,400-square-foot house is listed at $4.3 million.

Listing: 209 S. Lee St., Alexandria, Va.

Listing agents: Lauren Bishop and Colleen Coopersmith, McEnearney Associates

