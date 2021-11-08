Developers and architects have been retooling building designs because of the pandemic to provide more outdoor space, more space for working from home and bigger common spaces, such as mail rooms. Most of the Fold’s units have a balcony. “The big one is the outdoor space,” Hackney said. “It’s more valuable now than it’s ever been. If you can’t do individual private outdoor space — which is hard to do in the city — you have to have some kind of outdoor space amenity.”