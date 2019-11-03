They have lived in their townhouse for 45 years and are attached to Capitol Hill. “And we’re the organizers of the Seventh Street block party, which has spread to neighboring streets, all the way to H Street, since it started 25 years ago,” Karen Mulhauser said.

AD

“We promised the block group that the Bonéval rooftop will be the next venue for the party,” Fritz Mulhauser said.

AD

The rooftop deck is one of the 40-unit building’s amenities. “The property has unparalleled views of all of Capitol Hill,” said Grant Epstein, president of Community Three, the developer. When complete, the deck will have seating, a barbecue grill and a pergola for shade. There will also be a section of vegetation-covered green roof.

Buying New | Bon�val in Northeast Washington share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image Bonéval is a 40-unit condominium under construction at 300 Eighth St. NE in the District. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Other amenities include “a luxurious and finely appointed parlor and intimate courtyard,” both near the entrance lobby, Epstein said. “We wanted to include more communal space than typical in a building of this size,” Epstein said. “We see the parlor as an extension of one’s living room, a place where people can convene for a cocktail, meet neighbors or just read a good book.”

AD

The building was a labor of love for the company, Epstein said. “As a 20-year resident of the Capitol Hill community, I wanted us to build something in my home neighborhood I was truly proud of.”

AD

Modern and classic design: From the outside, Bonéval looks like two structures: a three-story red-brick building at C and Eighth streets and an adjacent four-story building with a white-brick facade on Eighth Street.

About 20 units are still for sale at base prices ranging from $459,900 to $1,249,900. At the beginning of the month, the company said it still had for sale 11 one-bedroom units, including five with a den, and nine two-bedroom units.

In the 1960s, the site was occupied by a 9,000-square-foot Safeway with a rooftop garage. A couple of decades later, the supermarket closed, and a dialysis center moved in. Construction of the condominium began after the dialysis center moved to a location on Bladensburg Road.

AD

The design team turned the Safeway basement into a residential parking garage. “We knew reusing the basement would minimize construction waste headed to a landfill, so we consciously worked to repurpose as much of what was existing as we could,” Epstein said.

AD

Two styles of interior finish are offered — modern and classic — alternating by floor. The design choices include cabinet color (gray or white); kitchen island pendant lights (various styles); kitchen backsplash (gray fog porcelain tile or white matte ceramic); countertops (White Zeus Extreme Silestone or Calacatta Gold Silestone); and hardwood flooring (gray or golden pecan).

Unit 202, a furnished model unit, has two bedrooms. The front door opens into a little hallway with a stacked washer-dryer and two closets. A hall on the left leads to a bathroom, the smaller bedroom and then, straight ahead, to the combined kitchen, living and dining area. On the right is the larger bedroom and en suite bathroom.

AD

Unit 201, another furnished model unit, has one bedroom and one bathroom. The front door opens into the kitchen and living area. Space is arranged to optimize usage. A tall, narrow closet, for instance, can be used as a pantry, broom closet or for other storage.

AD

Nearby: Eastern Market offers fresh produce, flowers, meat, fish, jewelry and crafts. Lincoln Park, managed by the National Park Service, is a green space at the intersection of Massachusetts and North Carolina avenues (NE and SE). The National Postal Museum is at 2 Massachusetts Avenue NE, near Union Station, and Folger Theatre is at 201 East Capitol Street SE.

Schools: Peabody Elementary, Stuart-Hobson Middle, Eastern High.

AD

Transit: Eastern Market — on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines — is the closest Metro station. Metro and D.C. Circulator provide bus service.

Bonéval

300 Eighth St. NE, Washington

There will be 40 condominium units. About 20 are for still sale, at base prices ranging from $459,900 to $1,249,900.

Builder: Community Three

Features: Ceiling heights are nine or 10 feet, depending on the floor. Lauzon hardwood floors are installed throughout. Bathroom floors are Carrara marble. Kitchen and bathroom fixtures are by Kohler. Counters are Silestone solid quartz. Bedroom closets are outfitted with an Elfa storage system. Six parking spaces — priced from $32,500 to $40,000 — are available for sale to two-bedroom buyers. Bike storage is available to all residents.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2 / 1 to 3

Square-footage: 611 to 1,457

Condominium association fees: $342 to $816 a month.

View model: By appointment.

Contact: 202-315-5429 or boneval.com.

AD