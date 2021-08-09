Prufesh Modhera 57, and his wife, Gazal, 48, both lawyers, became the development’s first buyers by purchasing one of the “spec houses” (built before they have a buyer) that were available for sale.
The Modheras rushed to sell their home of 17 years — a house about a mile from Regency at Belmont — because of conditions in the real estate market.
“We were thinking about selling sometime next year and [downsizing],” Prufesh said. “But the real estate market is incredibly hot right now for sellers. Our real estate agent suggested we put it on the market, and we got multiple offers way over our asking price. But then we were under the gun to try and find another house.”
Because their twin sons had left for college, they decided to look for something smaller and simpler than their single-family house. They found the townhouses at Regency at Belmont and saved $40,000 by picking an interior unit instead of an end unit.
Prufesh said he expects to move in soon and looks forward to a new lifestyle.
“It was an incredibly cathartic experience,” he said, “when we had to declutter our current house. … Soon we can walk across the street, go to a bunch of restaurants and the grocery store.”
There are six models — three Dylan variations and three Lennon — with base prices ranging from $699,995 to $857,950 and square-footage ranging from 2,953 to 3,222. (Square-footage can vary slightly depending on elevation and layout.)
All the units come with a two-car garage — Dylan garages in back and Lennon in front — and a private elevator. They all have four levels, including the loft, and a roof terrace.
The Dylan starts at $699,995 for 2,953 square feet. The floor plan can be configured with three or four bedrooms, two or three full bathrooms and one or two half bathrooms (powder rooms). The Dylan Woodbury starts at $760,950 for 2,977 square feet, with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bathroom.
An end unit Dylan Virginian starts at $820,950 for 2,977 square feet, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half bathroom. A Dylan Virginian with the same square-footage, available as a quick move-in, is priced at $852,950, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half bathroom.
The Lennon starts at $772,995 for 3,131 square feet, with three or four bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and one or two half bathrooms. The Lennon Aberdeen starts at $843,950 for 3,206 square feet, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half bathroom. The Lennon Brandywine starts at $857,950 for 3,222 square feet, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half bathroom.
Toll Brothers offers a wide variety of ways to customize individual units.
“Buyers can select from both timeless and new, on-trend features,” said Whitney Gore, marketing manager for Toll Brothers. “They can choose from natural granites or solid quartz in the kitchen and add the matching countertop to the sides of the island to create a waterfall look.” Gore also noted an abundance of closet shelving options.
The amenities at Belmont Country Club, across the street, include an outdoor pool, an expansive clubhouse, a dining area, a fitness center and tennis courts. Membership in the club is required and costs $195 a month.
Shopping is available at the nearby Belmont Chase shopping center, which includes a Whole Foods grocery store, Peet’s Coffee store and a Chipotle restaurant.
Schools: Newton Lee Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle, Riverside High
Transit: The community, in Loudoun County, has easy access to Route 7, Route 267 (Dulles Access Road, Dulles Greenway) and Dulles International Airport. The Ashburn Metro station — on the Silver Line and in the median of the Dulles Greenway — is scheduled to open in early 2022.
Nearby: Belmont Country Club, Belmont Chase shopping center, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park.
Regency at Belmont
19867 Stewart Gap Terr., Ashburn, Va.
A total of 105 townhouses are scheduled to be built; all are under construction. Base prices range from $699,995 to $857,950.
Builder: Toll Brothers
Features: Townhouses have a rooftop terrace, an elevator and a two-car garage (Lennon garages in front, Dylan in back). Kitchens have an island, a pantry and stone countertops. Bathrooms have dual vanities, a glass shower surround and a separate water closet.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 2 or 3 (not including powder rooms)
Square footage: 2,953 to 3,222
Homeowners association: $169 a month (club membership, an additional $195)
Contact: Lyndsey Comment and Denise Jacobs at 855-298-0316