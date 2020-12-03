“A fire adds life to a party just like music does,” said McKean, founder and former chief executive of Knowland, a tech company based in Arlington, Va.

This 12,500-square-foot house in Lewes, Del., is made of wood inside and out. It is cedar on the outside and has wood paneling, wood-beamed ceilings and wood floors on the inside.

The couple bought the land for their home — in part because of its location on the edge of Henlopen State Park — in 2011 and worked with a local architect to create a warm place for friends and family to gather in every season.

“We spent thousands of hours thinking about what we wanted in the house,” McKean said. “We both have deep ties from growing up in this area. In fact, the lanterns on the library wall were salvaged from a shipwreck on Rehoboth Beach [Del.] by my wife’s grandfather.”

The McKeans moved to Rehoboth from Arlington when their children, now 14 and 12, were young, and when the house in Lewes was completed in 2018, the family had already begun the transition to a new home in Park City, Utah. McKean is starting a new technology company in Salt Lake City.

The McKeans are selling the Lewes house after spending only two summers there. But in those short months, they created lasting memories for their family and friends.

“We have a variety of places in the house to entertain and had a party two summers ago with 150 people,” McKean said. “There are no cul-de-sacs inside the home, it has a circular flow inside and outside, with several staircases connecting the levels. Our covered patio has a ‘feasting table’ where we can seat 50 people, and there’s space for live music.”

The lower-level wet bar, much loved by the McKeans’ friends and nicknamed “Shotski’s,” has its own Facebook page.

“The bar has a wood-burning fireplace, which is great during nor’easters, and a marble and leather bar that seats 12 people,” McKean said. “There are five TVs in the bar, so we can show multiple games at once.”

Jason Bragg of Union Street Woodwork in Milton, Del., designed and built a wall of wood cabinets in the bar for storing firewood, and he built the wood mantels for all three of the house’s fireplaces, two of which are two-sided. One great room fireplace is shared with the kitchen, the other with a sitting room.

The 12,500-square-foot house has a Shaker-inspired design with lots of built-in storage everywhere, including storage for wood under the raised hearths of the great room fireplaces, McKean said.

“One design theme in the house is to connect the outside to the inside of the house and the inside to the outside,” McKean said. “The back wall is all windows, NanaWalls [movable glass walls] and French doors with porches outside that face Henlopen State Park. We see huge Japanese pine trees, marshland and eagles.”

The great room, which has a 30-foot-high ceiling, is one of the house’s prime socializing areas, but there are cozier rooms on the main level for relaxing or visiting with friends and family. The house has two sitting rooms, a family room, a breakfast room and a kitchen with island seating for 10, as well as the paneled library.

“We built a secret room off the library that you enter through a movable bookcase,” McKean said. “It makes a great cozy reading room.”

The McKeans’ bedroom suite, on the upper level, has more than 600 square feet of living space, including a private deck with an outdoor shower. McKean said he loves the views from this level into the pine and cherry trees.

“The primary suite is probably my favorite part of the house because the bedroom connects through the bathroom to my office and my closet,” McKean said. “I can get up in the morning and go into my office or onto the deck or down to the gym on the lower level without disturbing my wife.”

McKean said his wife’s closet is the one with the “wow” factor because it has two stories and a spiral staircase connecting them.

McKean said that he and his family enjoy their new Park City lifestyle but that this Lewes house will always represent their dream home.

“We deliberately designed this home with true cedar wood on the outside and a classic coastal style that would last,” McKean said. “It’s ready for another family to enjoy and there’s plenty of space to store all the ‘toys’ you could want for vacations here like boats, Jet Skis and bikes.”

$4.95 million

Features: The three-level custom-designed house has a two-story central great room with two fireplaces. NanaWalls (movable glass walls) and French doors connect interior rooms with nearly 3,000 square feet of decks, balconies and screened porches. It also has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a wine cellar with room for 3,000 bottles of wine, a gym, an attached three-car garage, a detached two-car garage with an in-law suite above, and motor court parking for 10 cars.

Approximate square-footage: 12,500

Lot size: 1.09 acre