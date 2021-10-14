The kitchen is the hub of the home these days, and Cook has made the kitchen the centerpiece of this house. Mid-century modern houses rarely have the space for such a large kitchen. But Cook was able to increase its size while adhering to Goodman’s design. The size of the windows over the built-in banquette in the dining area mimics the size of the living room windows. The board-and-batten siding on the exterior of the addition echoes the original siding.