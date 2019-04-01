

The one remaining condominium unit, a Spirit townhouse with upgrades, at Knight House Square at Embrey Mill is priced at $409,990. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The locale of the Knight House Square townhouse condominiums is Stafford, Va., about 50 miles southwest of the District. The aura is suburban, with wide-open skies, soaring birds and passels of children.

It’s a good place for children to grow up, said Fred Garnes, marketing director for Newland Communities, the development company. “They ride skateboards and bikes,” Garnes said. “They’re safe and contained.”

Knight House Square, designed by KTGY architects, is a small part of Embrey Mill, an 831-acre master-planned community that Newland is developing in Stafford. Rachel Alvarado, who recently moved into a townhouse, bought it before the Knight House Square model home was ready to show.

“She bought it from blueprints,” said Dawn McGraw, community sales manager for Miller & Smith, the builder.

Alvarado described Embrey Mill as “a family-oriented small town that suits my living style.” “I’m a single parent,” she said, “and living here lets me maximize the time I spend with my son.” Five-year-old Atlas will start kindergarten this year.

1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Knight House Square at Embrey Mill in Stafford, Va. View Photos The one remaining condominium townhouse is priced at $409,990. Caption The one remaining condominium townhouse is priced at $409,990. Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Thirty-three townhouses in five groupings are set around Embrey Commons, a work in progress that will include a pool, a grassy play area and the historical Knight House, which is being preserved.

[New Anne Arundel County, Md., townhouse development is in a quiet spot with a convenient rail station]

Knight House Square has one townhouse still for sale, the development’s model home. The Spirit model townhouse is one of the larger interior units, which come with a one-car garage. All the smaller, end units, with two-car garages, have been sold.

All the townhouses have three finished levels with a fenced backyard around a patio on the ground level. Along with the garage, the model townhouse has the optional bedroom and optional bathroom on the ground floor.

The second floor, the main level, has an open floor plan, with the kitchen in the middle, a great room (or living room) on one side and a dining room on the other. An optional deck is off the great room.

“My favorite part of the house is the open floor plan,” Alvarado said of her new home. “You can be in the living room but still be connected to the kitchen in the middle. And if you’re upstairs, you don’t hear anyone. There’s a nice separation between floors. In the split-level I used to live in, I heard voices from all the rooms.”



In the kitchen, wood cabinets are 42 inches wide, counters are granite, the faucet is Kohler Coralais and the appliances are Deluxe GE. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Becky Carswell, who moved into her Stafford townhouse from Woodbridge, Va., in early March, said she loved that “the kitchen is the hub of everything. The 11-foot island is great. I can seat people at the counter and in the dining area.”

Plenty of bedrooms: On the third floor of the model townhouse, the master bedroom suite — with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet — occupies one end, and two smaller bedrooms are on the other. The townhouse has the optional bay window seat, with a cushion, and the optional tray ceiling in the master bedroom. The hallway has a washer and a dryer, side by side behind double closet doors, a linen closet and a bathroom.

Phase I of Embrey Mill is complete; the second phase is under construction. When completed, around 2023-2024, Garnes said, the development will have 1,800 single-family houses and townhouses. “Knight House Square are the last townhomes because the others are sold,” he said.

[Frager’s Hardware returns to the neighborhood and brings condos with it]

An Embrey Mill welcome center on Sourwood Court stages nine model residences by various developers. “We want to make it easy for you to find the optimal home, so we put all the models next to each other,” Garnes said.



A tray ceiling in the master bedroom is optional. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Amenities: Green spaces, little parks and sidewalks abound. “You can actually walk across the street from your home and have a picnic on community property,” Garnes said. Ten miles of trails run through the community and are shown in a pocket-size brochure.

Seven playgrounds are age-bracketed, from toddler to teen, so parents don’t have to worry about their 2-year-olds being brushed aside by racing 12-year-olds. The DogHill Downs dog run is state-of-the-art, Garnes said.

Embrey House has the Grounds Bistro & Café, a fitness center and a pool.

Nearby: Widewater State Park, about a half-hour away, is on a peninsula where Aquia Creek flows into the Potomac River. The park has picnic shelters, playgrounds, a canoe-kayak launch and a trail. Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve, about 20 minutes to the southeast, has nearly 3,000 acres, with wetlands, forest and a ridgeline 160 feet over the Potomac and Accokeek Creek.

Schools: Winding Creek Elementary, H.H. Poole Middle, North Stafford High.

Transit: Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter trains stop in Stafford on the way to Union Station in the District. The community is off Interstate 95 at Exit 140. It’s 14 miles from Quantico, 31 miles from Fort Belvoir and 39 miles from the Pentagon.



The optional deck is off the great room. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)