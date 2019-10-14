The Sage’s rust-colored façade and black-framed windows give it a contemporary look. There are eight units. Six have been sold. Two are on the market — 3 West and 4 East — both furnished model units. The builder is Taurus Development, and the design was done by Norman Smith Architecture.

Brandon MacGillis and his daughter, Piper, 5, moved into the Sage in May. “I moved here [to the District] 20-something years ago and have lived within five blocks of U Street the entire time. I’ve seen the area grow and change dramatically,” MacGillis said.

“When I first came, there was nothing. No restaurants, no stores,” he said. “On 14th Street, there were abandoned buildings. Now within a couple blocks of my condo, I have Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Streets Market and Trader Joe’s. Everything is convenient, and I can walk everywhere.”

He said he walks his daughter to school.

Before moving into the Sage, Carol Kurtz lived on Capitol Hill. She liked the neighborhood feel there and had a backyard, so when she looked for another place she wanted outdoor space as well as parking and storage.

“The Sage has everything I need, beautiful open space inside and outside,” Kurtz said. “I can sit on my balcony at night and watch the planes come in. I can see the skyline all the way to the left and even Meridian Hill Park, a bit to the right. When I walked in, the first thing that grabbed me was the light. I didn’t even notice the [Washington] monument right away.”

Balconies and glass walls: Unit 3 West spans the building, front to back, and has a balcony on both ends. One overlooks a green canopy of treetops with the Washington Monument in the far distance.

The MacGillis unit also has two outdoor spaces. “When I walked in, the view was wonderful. I could see the Washington Monument. I was taken aback and knew I wanted to live here,” MacGillis said.

Unit 4 East, a corner penthouse unit, also spans the building, front to back, and has a glass back wall. An interior den was turned into a master bedroom suite that has a bed with a custom-built headboard-and-shelving structure. The shelving structure, with cubbyholes for little sculptures and other ornaments, rises to the ceiling.

The bedroom has a glass wall and glass door that face the living room, and behind the bed there is a walk-in closet and dressing room with built-in drawers. On the other end of the closet, a spacious master bathroom has a double shower, double-sink vanity and a toilet compartment.

Up a flight of stairs, the unit has a small lounge and private roof deck with sweeping views.

Nearby: The popular Meridian Hill Park has lawns, a formal garden, a cascading fountain, statuary and lots of trees. Kurtz said she loves the drum circle on Sunday afternoons. “People from the neighborhood come and jam for hours. Sometimes I go over there to watch, but I can also sit on my balcony and listen to the music,” she said. “It’s great to be so close.”

The Former Residence of the Ambassadors of Spain and the Mexican Cultural Institute, both in the 2800 block of 16th Street NW, present cultural programming of the two countries. Films, exhibits, performances and other programs are free to the public. The buildings are also noteworthy for their architecture.

The neighborhood has a variety of restaurants, shops, bars, cafes, galleries and stores.

“Everything is within walking distance — from one of the best restaurants in the country, Maydan, to grocery shopping [and] cool shops,” MacGillis said.

Schools: Marie Reed Elementary, Columbia Heights Education Campus, Cardozo Education Campus.

Transit: Columbia Heights, on the Green line, is the closest Metro station.

Sage

1468 Belmont St. NW, Washington

The building has eight condominium units. Six are sold. Two are for sale for $1,375,000 and $2,350,000.

Builder: Taurus Development

Features: Both units come with a parking space. The building has bike storage, and resident storage is for sale. Ceilings are nine feet high in the living spaces and a bit lower in the hallways. The floors are five-inch-wide engineered hardwood, and LED lights are installed. Sage kitchens have wood grain or Euro-gloss cabinets, quartzite, marble or granite counters, Porcelanosa tile backsplashes, and either Bosch, GE or Zephr appliances. Toilets are by NK.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3 / 2 or 3

Square-footage: 1,406 to 2,296

Condominium association fee: $611 to $999

View model: By appointment.

Contacts: Michael Schaeffer and Julian Weichel at 202-547-3525 or https://www.cparkre.com/sage-on-belmont.php#grid.

