Whetstone, the first neighborhood constructed in Montgomery Village, is made up of 447 single-family homes. Just off Interstate 270, the planned community feels surprisingly secluded, its winding streets shaded by oaks and dotted with brightly flowering dogwoods.
The homes sit quite close to those streets, allowing space for large, open backyards and a network of walking and biking paths. Children in the neighborhood play on private roads, free from heavy traffic and owned by the Whetstone Homes Corp. rather than Montgomery County.
It was all part of the vision of Clarence Kettler and his brothers, the developers who created Montgomery Village in the late 1960s. They hauled in mature trees to Whetstone rather than waiting for saplings to grow, and they built the roads following the natural, sloping flow of the land.
Parent and resident Adrienne Kane, whose children swam for the neighborhood Whetstone Whales team, described the area as “a haven” for her kids. She’s seen things change over the years — what was once a small neighborhood restaurant is now a CVS — but she still loves the meandering streets and diversity of architecture.
“It’s not cookie-cutter,” she said. “That was a big part of it when we purchased.”
And the neighborhood has held onto its family feel, Vermillion said. When the coronavirus pandemic spread last spring, she recalls neighbors going grocery shopping for each other and offering rides to doctor’s appointments.
The Montgomery Village Foundation, founded in 1966, manages Whetstone. It operates playgrounds, pools, summer camps and a farmers market across its 14 neighborhoods, but each community is governed by its own volunteer board of directors.
Whetstone is divided into four sub-communities: the Courts, Goshenside, Lakeside and the Ridges of Whetstone. The Courts is made up of what real estate agent Andy Werner of Re/Max Realty Group calls “detached townhouses.” The uniformly beige-brick, two-story homes are technically single-family, but they sit just a few feet from their neighbors. From down the street, they appear connected.
The other three communities are each filled with larger, more separated homes, built in the classically suburban style of the 1960s and 70s. Residents living in Lakeside, toward Whetstone’s southwestern edge, enjoy views of Lake Whetstone, which offers fishing, boat rentals and even yoga classes on the dock.
Many families are drawn to Whetstone for its proximity to major highways, said Vermillion, whose husband commuted to Bethesda for years — even before the I-270 corridor was widened. There’s Lakeforest Mall, a community museum and a small water park in nearby Gaithersburg, served by a thriving public bus system.
The neighborhood is also more affordable than comparable homes closer to Washington, said 19-year-resident Tammy Clark. Homes in Whetstone were much cheaper than the ones she and her husband looked at down the road in Rockville, she said.
Saving on her mortgage opened up other opportunities, she said, like club sports for her three sons.
“We were able to provide opportunities that, if we were strapped financially, we couldn’t have,” she said.
Living there: Whetstone is bordered by Montgomery Village Avenue and Lake Whetstone to the west, Centerway and Goshen roads to the north and east and Emory Grove Road to the south.
Twenty-five homes sold in the Whetstone community last year, Werner said. Eighteen were standard detached homes — which went for $502,689 on average — and seven were the smaller homes in the Courts, which sold for an average of $450,450.
The lowest-price sale over that period was a 1,500-square-foot house in the Courts with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It went for $400,000. The two most expensive homes each sold for $575,000. One was a six-bedroom, four-bathroom house, while the other had five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Both homes had views of Lake Whetstone.
Werner said there are no homes on the market within Whetstone — but that could change any day. There are 35 homes for sale in other areas of Montgomery Village, ranging from a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo listed for $119,900 to a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home listed at $599,900.
Schools: Whetstone Elementary, Montgomery Village Middle and Watkins Mill High.
Transit: Residents have access to paved walking and biking paths crisscrossing the neighborhood and surrounding Lake Whetstone. The Montgomery County transportation department operates several Ride On bus routes serving Whetstone, with stops along Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road. The Shady Grove Metro station is a 10-minute drive away, and the Gaithersburg MARC station is a six-minute drive away.
