“There’s not much you can’t do under the FHA 203(k) standard program,” says Dirazonian. “For example, you can convert a one-level property to a two-story, do a full remodel of the interior, build a garage or convert it into an in-law unit as long as the local municipality allows it. However, renovations the FHA calls luxury items, such as installing a swimming pool or a deck, are not allowed. But you can repair those items if they’re already on the property.”