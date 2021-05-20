The second renovation, from 2009 to 2011, was also extensive. The Rileys replaced the wood flooring with older wood from an Alabama mill. They raised the railing on the stairs by replicating and lengthening the balusters. They added living space on the top floor and dug out the basement, creating a wine-storage area out of cedar and brick. They cleaned and repointed the stone, some of which Riley says was left over from the building of the Washington Monument. They replaced the plaster molding in the dining room with a custom design by Giannetti’s Studio in Brentwood, Md. They painted the house the same color that was used on the Lee-Fendall House in Alexandria.