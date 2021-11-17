The bumped-out great room has been transformed into a combination mud room, kitchen and dining room. The home’s existing kitchen had an island with seating for casual dining, a concept that was carried over into the new space. There are seats on both sides of the large rectangular island topped with soapstone, which was also used for the countertops. The refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the dishwasher, oven and induction cooktop are all by Bosch. The cabinets are by Ikea with custom fronts, and the backsplash is glazed, terra cotta tile.