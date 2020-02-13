The house had advantages that the couple had been unable to find elsewhere in Georgetown. First, because it has windows on all four sides, there’s a profusion of natural light throughout. Second, because it is tucked away — off the street, down a driveway and on a brick courtyard — it is private and secluded. And, finally, it has high-quality design details, or as Bundy put it, “great architectural bones.”

“It’s designed by Robert Bell,” she said. “He’s just a darn, darn good architect.”

Bell transformed what had been a precinct police station into townhouses in 1980. This townhouse contains none of what’s left of the former police station but is attached to it. It has all the hallmarks of a Bell-designed building, particularly an abundance of arches. It also has telescoping portholes that bring light into the inner spaces.

Bundy loved the high ceilings and how the rooms flowed into one another. She was especially taken with the two-story octagonal dining room, envisioning it as gallery space.

“Art is a big part of our lives,” she said. “I could immediately see when we walked into the house where we would have a number of paintings.”

Though it had aged well, the house needed updating when the couple bought it in 2016. They spent a year renovating it from top to bottom, bringing it into the 21st century but preserving Bell’s period details.

In the living room, the wood-burning fireplace has an Arctic ice marble surround that has been bookmatched so adjoining surfaces mirror each other. It is a stunning focal point in the room. The kitchen has slick SieMatic cabinetry and quartz countertops. The second-floor master suite has a free-standing Victoria and Albert volcanic limestone soaking tub in its bathroom. The third-floor master suite has more bookmatched marble in the shower.

Even with all the changes, the house retains its most appealing characteristic — plentiful natural light.

“When you get into this house, it seems to me that all my furniture looked better than it ever had. Certainly our art looked better than it ever had,” Bundy said. “I just think the house makes things look good, and that sounds silly, but I just think things look great in the house. I’m always happy there.”

If not for a desire to be closer to her grandchild, Bundy says, they would not be selling.

“That is the only reason we are leaving,” she said.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,900-square-foot house is listed at just under $3.9 million.

Listing agents: Christie Weiss and Christopher Ritzert, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

