Residents of Toll Brothers at Turf Valley can have access to the resort’s golf course, pools, spa and other facilities by becoming members. The restaurants and shopping at Turf Valley Towne Square are also within a mile of the community.

“We were so drawn to the walkability to shopping and restaurants and golf,” Stebbins said. “That was our vision, having those amenities right in your backyard, without having to get in the car to drive.”

Of the single-family house sites, eight are available for purchase as is a house under construction, with delivery expected in June. The model single-family home will become available after the rest of the community is sold out. Sales began in fall 2019, Stebbins said, and the pace has increased, with 20 houses sold in the past 60 days. (The last of the townhouses was recently put under contract.)

This Howard County community showcases some of the company’s new architectural and other design features, such as flexible space for a bedroom or an office on an open-concept first floor and advances in indoor-outdoor living. Optional upgrades include covered outdoor space reached through sliding glass doors with panels that can be stacked to extend the house’s living area. Rear decks, front porches and finished basements are standard.

“We’ve been really excited to bring our new architecture here,” Stebbins said. “Everything we’re building here is a new floor plan program specifically for this community.”

The company has also introduced more exterior choices. Each of the four floor plans for single-family houses comes with a choice of four exteriors. Options such as board and batten siding, painted brick, metal roofing, and dormers add variety to the emerging community. Stebbins described the look as having a farmhouse aesthetic with a contemporary feel.

“It’s definitely a new direction for us,” he said. “We’re moving away from traditional brick or stone fronts. We offer exteriors that have a mixture of stone, brick and shingles. These really give a lot of appeal and offer a lot more to take in.”

The model single-family home has the Rockledge floor plan, with a stone veneer exterior topped by vertical plank siding and a partially metal roof. The upgrades include a first-floor bedroom and full bathroom in the flex space; a 48-inch gas fireplace with a marble surround; the luxury outdoor-living package with a covered patio; and a bedroom and full bathroom in the finished basement. The kitchen has an upgraded JennAir appliance package and cabinetry that extends from the kitchen to the casual dining space.

Nearby: In addition to Turf Valley Resort’s private golf course, three public golf courses are in the area. Nearby parks include Centennial Park, Patapsco Valley State Park, Cascade Falls and the Patapsco River State Park. Shopping areas include Old Ellicott City, Turf Valley Towne Square and the Mall in Columbia.

Schools: Waverly Woods Elementary, Mount View Middle, Marriotts Ridge High

Transit: Toll Brothers at Turf Valley is a five-minute drive to Interstate 70. The nearest Metro stations, in Gaithersburg and Rockville, are about a 40-minute drive. Bus service to D.C. is available from Ellicott City.

Toll Brothers at Turf Valley

3103 Cavalier Wood Rd., Ellicott City, Md.

Prices for the single-family houses range from $839,995 to $939,995.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features: The single-family houses have staircases with solid oak rails, Kwikset lever door handles, and hardwood flooring on most of the main floor. Standard kitchen features include cabinets by Timberlake and Energy Star-certified appliances by Whirlpool, granite countertops and an island with seating space for three or four people. The bathrooms have water-conserving fixtures by Kohler. The owner’s bathroom has 12-by-12-inch tile flooring, 9-by-12-inch tile on the walls, a tub, and a separate shower with a semi-frameless door and a ceramic-tile floor. Other standard features include a two-car garage, energy-saving windows, Energy Star-certified water heaters, two-zone heating and air conditioning by Carrier, GAF Timberline architectural shingles and professional landscaping.

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 to 6 / 3 to 5

Square-footage: 2,877 to 3,980

Homeowners association fees: $168 a month