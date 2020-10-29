“I was drawn to this building because I liked the layouts of different units, which all seemed open and more spacious than expected for a condo,” Potratz said. “The two-level penthouse I ultimately bought has great light pouring in through floor-to-ceiling windows with a big view of Rosslyn and the Pentagon. There’s even a huge skylight above the staircase that floods the foyer and stairs with more light.”

Potratz said the condo was a good place to entertain overnight guests from outside the D.C. area and from the more distant suburbs.

“My friends would come and spend the night, and we could jump in an Uber or on Metro and be in the District in minutes to go to the National Theatre or the Kennedy Center,” said Potratz, who quickly embraced the idea of leaving her car in the building’s garage most of the time. “I used to get annoyed if someone wanted to meet someplace outside Arlington or the District for lunch or dinner because I didn’t want to bother with my car.”

The Crystal Gateway, built in 1981, also has a party room with a catering kitchen and a piano for entertaining larger groups.

The building is within a few blocks of Amazon’s second-headquarters redevelopment, which will bring more shops and restaurants to the neighborhood. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Residents have direct access from the building to the Crystal Underground, with its many shops and restaurants, and from the mall to the Crystal City Metro station. A VRE commuter rail station and a Pentagon shuttle stop are across the street from the building.

“If the weather’s bad, you don’t even have to put on a coat to walk to Metro, so I could go all the way to work without going outside at all,” Potratz said.

Potratz, a runner, has enjoyed the quick access to the Mount Vernon Trail and the building’s on-site indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

When she moved into her condo in 2016, she immediately renovated the 1980s kitchen.

“The kitchen was partially enclosed with an eating nook, so I took out the wall to open it up,” Potratz said. “Now I can see the view of Arlington when I’m at the center island. I gutted the whole kitchen to modernize it.”

Taking out the wall created a great room, with the dining area, living area and kitchen all open to a glass wall looking out on the unit’s extensive balcony. The living room has a new wet bar and a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves that were installed by a previous owner.

In carpeted rooms throughout the condo, Potratz replaced the carpet with hardwood floors, and she updated the two full bathrooms and the powder room.

“I installed a big glass shower with two shower heads in my bathroom,” Potratz said. “I customized the walk-in closet in my room with drawers and shelves, so you don’t really need dressers in the bedroom. That gave me room for a seating area in the bedroom that’s flooded with light because it’s on the top floor.”

The upper level, which has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, has a separate heating and air-conditioning system for maximum efficiency.

Although Potratz is ready for her next move, she said she will miss her bird’s-eye view of the building’s outdoor swimming pool and of the Pentagon, along with the easy access to shops and restaurants.

1300 CRYSTAL DR. PENTHOUSE #14S, ARLINGTON, VA.

$849,900

Condo fee: $1,295 a month

Features: Two-level penthouse has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, hardwood flooring, walls of windows, a balcony, a skylight, a renovated kitchen, a great room with built-in bookcases and a wet bar, and renovated bathrooms.

Square-footage: Approximately 2,040