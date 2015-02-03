Democracy Dies in Darkness
Inside the Washington area’s most expensive homes for sale
Century old in Bethesda
Columns in McLean
Brick in D.C.
Contemporary in D.C.
Vienna parcel
Hilltop in Boyds
French manor in McLean
Kalorama estate
Northwest D.C. Georgian
Colonial in Chevy Chase, Md.
Cleveland Park estate
Century-old in Northwest D.C.
McGill Terrace estate
Wardman Tower condo
Old Town brick house
Distinguished homes
Caption
The newest listings range from $3.499 million to $10.75 million.
Park overlook in D.C.
The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate at 2815 Woodland Dr. NW in Washington is listing for $10.75 million.
HomeVisit
Distinguished homes
The Washington Post’s picks of local distinguished homes on the market.
