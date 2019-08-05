

West Oaks Corner in Fairfax County, Va., will have188 townhouses. The Jackson model, above, is one of four floor plans are offered. Base prices range from $669,900 to $764,900.

In late June, Philip and Jessica Fisher became the first buyers at West Oaks Corner, an emerging community of 188 townhouses in Fairfax County, Va. After touring the newly opened model units, they put down a deposit that same day.

“We had been looking for more space and were waiting for the perfect opportunity,” said Jessica Fisher, 29, who works in hotel marketing. “We like that this area has so much to offer — bars, movie theaters, restaurants, shops. It is a perfect mix of urban and suburban living.”

The Fishers are selling a two-bedroom condominium apartment in nearby Fair Lakes and moving to the smallest and least expensive of four designs offered at West Oaks Corner. “We chose an end unit, so it will be airy and light,” said Philip Fisher, 29, a marketing coordinator for a credit union. “We love the flow from the dining area to the kitchen and family room, and the high ceilings. There is no wasted space.”

Each of the four floor plans — all with three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-car garage at a minimum — is shown in a model unit.

With a base price of $669,900, the Jackson design chosen by the Fishers has three levels, no backyard and an open rec room on the ground floor next to the garage.

The second level comes with standard 10-foot-high ceilings, and it has an open-plan kitchen, dining space and living area. The kitchen occupies the center of this floor in the model unit, but it could be located at the rear, next to the standard outdoor deck. A spacious kitchen island, maple cabinets and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances are included in the base price.

On the third floor, the owner’s bedroom suite, at the rear, has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Two smaller bedrooms are at the front. A linen closet, laundry closet and bathroom are off the hallway. This level could be rearranged to put the owner’s suite at the front and the other bedrooms at the back.

Flexible spaces: Next door, the Wesley model unit highlights other possible layouts in this floor plan and the Jackson. Both floor plans are 22 feet wide.

On the ground level, the rec room has been turned into a fourth bedroom with a bathroom. The kitchen, on the second floor, is placed at the rear, next to the deck.



A spacious kitchen island, maple cabinets and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances are included in the base price of the Jackson model. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The Wesley model unit’s third floor has two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, with the owner’s suite at the back or front.

With a starting price of $689,900, the Wesley, unlike the other floor plans, offers an optional fourth level with a rooftop terrace. This top floor is designed for a loft with a powder room or an extra bedroom suite with a full bathroom.

The larger West Oaks Corner townhouses, the Sully and Burke floor plans, are 24 feet wide. Their garages are at the front. At the back, there are small yards, and buyers have the option of adding patios.

The Sully, with a starting price of $764,900, is always an end unit and is entered from the side. In the model unit, the foyer leads to an optional bedroom and bathroom, next to a hobby space and a mudroom adjoining the garage. The layout of the main living level, on the second floor, is similar to those in the Jackson and Wesley units, with a centralized or a rear kitchen option.



The master bedroom in the Jackson model is at the rear. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

A covered deck at the back can be extended by six feet to expand the outdoor living area on the second level. Other upgrades shown in the model include the gas fireplaces on the terrace and inside the family room.

The Burke floor plan, priced at $734,900, is similar to the Sully, but the townhouse is entered from the front. The most notable difference from the other floor plans is the option of having, on the third floor, a full bathroom for each of two smaller bedrooms as well as for the owner’s suite.

What’s nearby: West Oaks Corner is less than two miles from the stores and restaurants of Fair Oaks Mall and the Fairfax Corner shopping center. Nearby grocery stores include Whole Foods and Wegmans. Also close by are Fair Oaks Medical Center and the Fairfax County Government Center.

Transit: The community is near Interstate 66, Routes 50 and 29, and Fairfax County Parkway. The closest Metro station, the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU stop on the Orange Line, is about seven miles away. The 699 Fairfax Connector bus route provides weekday rush-hour express service between the Fairfax County Government Center and downtown Washington.

Schools: Willow Springs Elementary, Lanier Middle and Fairfax High.



The outdoor deck is standard in the Jackson model. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)