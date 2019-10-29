Sarver and Oppelt currently rent a three-bedroom townhouse in Ashburn’s Brambleton community, and they spent months looking around that area of Loudoun County for a free-standing house to buy.

AD

AD

“For the money we would have to spend in Brambleton, we could get a larger lot in Lenah Mill and the house would be brand-new,” said Sarver, a physician assistant who works in Ashton, Va.

“We’ve always talked about having a front porch, and we got that in our new home,” said Oppelt, a salesman for a software company in Herndon, Va. “The most attractive thing inside is the open floor plan on the main level. We can envision hosting big family dinners in that space.”

Buying New | The Parker at Lenah Mill in Aldie, Va. share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image The Parker is a new section at the southernmost end of the 847-lot Lenah Mill development in Aldie, Va. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Craftsman facade: The Parker collection’s four floor plans — the Hermann, Hartigan, Hersch and newly added Holland — all have continuous living, dining and cooking spaces on the main level. The Hermann, Hartigan and Hersch come with four bedrooms on the second floor with the option of a fifth bedroom on the ground floor and a sixth in the basement.

AD

AD

The standard layouts for the three have two bathrooms on the second floor and a powder room off the entrance foyer on the ground floor. They offer an upgrade to a third full bath on the ground level and a fourth in the basement.

The least costly floor plan, the Holland, starts at $629,995 and has three bedrooms, with an option to add a fourth.

A two-car garage is standard with the three exterior designs for each floor plan. Oppelt and Sarver chose the Craftsman facade with vinyl siding, shingles on the second story and stonework at the base of the house.

The only furnished model home showcases possible upgrades to the Hersch floor plan, priced starting at $682,995 with the Farmhouse exterior. The Hersch’s base price with the Craftsman facade is $692,995.

From the stone-clad front porch, the model home’s entranceway flows into a flex space staged as a home office. The large open space at the rear of the house contains the family room, the dining area and the kitchen.

The family room has been expanded from the standard floor plan and fitted with a gas fireplace, which is also an upgrade. The sunroom off the kitchen, another option, is staged as a breakfast area. An outdoor deck, also an upgrade, is reached through sliding glass doors in the dining area next to the family room.

AD

AD

More options are found in the basement, reached from a central staircase. The rec room and a bedroom with a full bathroom are extras. The standard basement comes unfinished and includes utility and storage spaces.

Four bedrooms are on the second floor. The owner’s bedroom occupies the rear and is connected to its bathroom by a private hallway with a walk-in closet on each side. Bathroom upgrades include an oval soaking tub set between streamlined twin vanities.

Two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, occupy the middle of the second floor. A third bedroom with a walk-in closet is at the front, along with a hall linen closet and a laundry room. One of the upgrades on this level is a hall bathroom with access from the front and center bedrooms.

AD

Community amenities: Residents have use of a clubhouse with a fitness studio, outdoor pools, and tennis and basketball courts. Hiking and biking trails, an amphitheater, a dog park, playgrounds, two artificial lakes and more than 300 acres of open space are part of the community.

AD

What’s nearby: Lenah Mill is about 2.5 miles from Harris Teeter, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, a bank, a fitness center and various restaurants at the Stone Ridge Village Center in Aldie. The stores and restaurants of One Loudoun, Dulles Town Center and Reston Town Center are about 15 miles from the community.

Transportation: The Parker collection of homes is near Route 50 and Loudoun County Parkway. The community is about 10 miles from the bus station and future Silver Line Metro station in Ashburn.

Schools: Goshen Post Elementary, Mercer Middle and John Champe High.

The Parker at Lenah Mill

41359 Tarragon Leaf Dr., Aldie, Va.

AD

Four floor plans for the single-family houses are available at base prices ranging from $629,995 to $692,995.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features: The detached two-story houses have nine-foot-high ceilings on the main level and eight-foot-high ceilings on the second floor. Hardwood floors are included in the entrance foyer, kitchen, breakfast area and ground-floor powder room. Kitchens have standard stainless-steel GE appliances, granite countertops and Century cabinetry with a built-in waste-recycling center. Designer-picked color schemes for the exteriors come standard.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 6 / 3 to 5

Square-footage: 2,471 to 3,068

Homeowner fee: $138 a month includes access to the community clubhouse and other amenities, and snow, trash and recycling removal.

View model: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Contact: Andrew Cope at acope@tollbrothers.com or Dawn Johnson at djohnson@tollbrothers.com or 703-436-1452.

AD