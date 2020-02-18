Dream Finders has several dozen home sites and two quick-delivery houses for sale. “Typically, people come in and walk around the property. They pick a lot, then a floor plan,” said Caryn Knapp, a Dream Finders sales agent and a Stone Barn resident.

Eight floor plans are available, and buyers can choose among layouts with such features as a first-floor master bedroom suite or more conventional approaches. “The Carrollton model is a popular staple,” Knapp said. “It’s a traditional four-square [layout] with living and dining rooms in front of the house, kitchen and family rooms in the back. Every builder offers a version.”

The Villages of Urbana community is a fast-growing, 4,200-acre mix of single-family houses and townhouses northwest of the District in Frederick County, Md.

The furnished Linden model home has a large front porch and a front door that opens into a spacious foyer with large windows. The dining room is on the right, and a short hallway leads, past a staircase, to the great room and kitchen in the rear.

A doorway in the dining room leads to a butler pantry, past an office and a powder room on the right and to the kitchen straight ahead.

The great room and kitchen form a large open-plan living area. The model home has an optional gas fireplace and two cushioned window seats in the great room and a porch at the back of the house. The kitchen has a large farmhouse-style island that measures 9 feet 10 inches by 4 feet 10 inches and a quartz-top farmhouse table in the cafe extension to the kitchen.

Upstairs, a loft-like space has children’s desks under a double window. There are four bedrooms (three with a walk-in closet), three bathrooms and a laundry room with side-by-side appliances.

The houses come standard with an unfinished basement, but options include a rec room, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a bathroom. The garage can be either attached or unattached.

Good for families: Faye Marshall sold her house in Delaware and moved to Maryland with her daughters, Bailey, 11; Sidney, 14; and Jordan, 16. The family is living in a rental nearby and plans to move to a new house in Stone Barn Village soon.

“I went over today to check on the construction progress, and it looks pretty good,” she said. “Drywall is up. Now I expect the cabinets and flooring to go in.”

Marshall said she chose Urbana because the community seemed good for families.

“You may not know everyone, but you see a face you’ve seen before and feel like you’re home. I also love that the kids can walk everywhere by themselves. My oldest just got her license, but she still walks a lot.”

Amenities: Villages of Urbana amenities include community centers, clubhouses, swimming pools (including a lazy river), tennis courts, a gym, two large parks with sports fields, neighborhood parks with playgrounds, walking trails and community gardens. The community also has a regional county library, and a regional YMCA is going up next to the local high school. Regional hiking-biking trails run through the community.

Nearby: Sugarloaf Mountain, the Monocacy River, Monocacy Battlefield Park and historic downtown Frederick are a short drive away. Urbana Market District has a variety of stores and services, including a Giant Food store, a garden center, a bank, a dental practice, a spa, a liquor store and restaurants.

Schools: Sugarloaf Elementary, Urbana Middle, Urbana High.

Transit: The community is near Interstate 270 and Route 355. Gaithersburg is about 20 miles away; Baltimore, about 50; and the Montgomery County line, about five. MARC commuter trains stop at the Monocacy Station, about five minutes away.

Stone Barn Village at the Villages of Urbana

8728 Shady Pines Dr., Frederick, Md.

Seventy-eight single-family houses are planned, with base prices ranging from $494,990 to $599,990. Thirty-eight are for sale.

Builder: Dream Finders Homes

Features: Nine-foot-high ceilings are standard on the first and second floors. On the first floor, the foyer, the kitchen and the powder room have hardwood floors. Kitchens have granite counters and backsplash, Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances, an undermount sink with one or two bowls, and cabinetry above the refrigerator. Master bathrooms have dual cultured-marble vanities with integrated sinks. The houses have energy-efficient vinyl tilt windows and attached or unattached two-car garages

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 3 or 4

Square-footage: 3,016 to 4,832

Homeowner association fee: $104 a month, includes trash pickup and snow removal.

View model: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.