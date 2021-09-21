The Carolinas section of Lenah Mill is part of a master plan that calls for about 850 single-family houses when the development is complete. (Four sites are for sale now in Lenah Mill’s Estates Collection, and 33 more are to become available in a new phase this year.)
Blaine and Julie Forkell, former residents of Bucks County, Pa., snapped up a quick move-in Carolinas house nearly a year ago. Blaine, 54, is a senior vice president at Wegmans, and his job comes with a lot of travel, so the location, not far from Dulles International Airport, was a good fit.
“Not having spent a lot of time in Virginia, we looked for more than a year,” said Julie, who is 53. “My husband’s territory runs from [nearby] Leesburg, Virginia, to Raleigh, North Carolina, and we wanted to be close to the airport.”
Carolinas Collection houses are available in four configurations.
The Annefield starts at $1,156,995 for a minimum of 3,697 square feet, with four to six bedrooms, three to five bathrooms and a two- or three-car garage.
The Polk starts at $1,191,995 for at least 3,984 square feet, with four to six bedrooms and three to five bathrooms and a two- or three-car garage.
The Richardson starts at $1,271,995 for at least 4,284 square feet, with five to seven bedrooms, four to seven bathrooms and a two- or three-car garage.
Base prices for the Ahrens range from $1,203,995 to $1,524,950, and the minimum floor space ranges from 3,997 to 5,175 square feet, with four to six bedrooms, three or four bathrooms and a two- or three-car garage.
All the houses come standard with an unfinished basement and the option of having it finished for an additional charge. There are also options to accommodate live-in relatives and overnight guests, Anderson said. “Multigenerational living suites have been one of our most popular options,” he said, “and this is something that is unique to the market.”
Anderson said each floor plan comes with exterior options: contemporary, Craftsman, farmhouse and traditional. “Buyers have been excited.” he said, “to have exterior elevation options beyond traditional brick, including new elevations with stone and siding, as well as different textures and colors.”
Anderson said the Lenah Mill community amenities include a clubhouse with a pool, hiking and biking trails, tennis courts, ballfields, basketball courts and playgrounds.
Beyond the strategic location, the Forkells were drawn to the quiet life in Aldie. Only a few items remain on their wish list. “We’re looking forward to putting our finishing touches on it and seeing the completion of the development,” Julie said. “We’re also hoping to meet many neighbors.”
Schools: Goshen Post Elementary, Willard Middle, Lightridge High and John Champe High.
Transit: The Ashburn Metrorail station, on the Silver Line, is expected to be complete in 2022 and is about 12 miles east. Lenah Mill has easy access to Route 50, Dulles International Airport and the Dulles Toll Road (Route 267).
Nearby: Aldie Mill Historic Park, Bull Run Regional Park, several golf clubs, Dulles International Airport, Salamander Resort and Spa, Middleburg.
Carolinas Collection at Lenah Mill
24462 Carolina Rose Cir., Aldie, Va.
A total of 260 houses are planned. Fives sites are ready for construction, and a finished model home is available for purchase. Prices range from $1,156,995 to $1,524,950.
Builder: Toll Brothers
Features: The houses are on one-third-acre lots. All have two- or three-car garages. Unfinished basements are standard; finished basements are available as an option. The kitchens have stone countertops, an island and a walk-in pantry. The primary suites offer a tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets and a free-standing bathtub as well as a shower.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 7 / 3 to 6, not including powder rooms.
Square footage: 3,697 to 5,175
Homeowner association fee: $144 a month.
Contact: Lyndsey Comment and Denise Jacobs at 855-298-0316