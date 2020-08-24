Kelati rented quarters her first year in law school, but she and her father made other arrangements for this academic year, which is expected to begin with remote instruction only because of the pandemic. “He and I,” she said, “feel it’s better to have my own space.” She also has a roommate, a Howard University medical student.

Boss Shepherd Condominiums is a six-unit building at 1825 13th St. NW in the District. One unit, the penthouse, is for sale at $1.65 million.

The developers, longtime business partners David Pavlik and Gary Hyde, named the building Boss Shepherd after Alexander Robey Shepherd, a controversial D.C. political leader from the late 19th century. Shepherd played a big part in unifying D.C. government and modernizing the city’s infrastructure

The Boss Shepherd site was once occupied by two houses from the 1880s. They burned down and were replaced in the 1950s by a hotel.

“It was Hotel Henry, with 27 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms,” Hyde said. “It took the overflow of guests from the nearby Whitelaw Hotel, a destination for African Americans who were denied rooms in other city hotels because of segregation.”

Pavlik said he and Hyde bought the property in November 1999. A rooming house was there before they built the condominium. “We tore it down,” Pavlik said, “and built the Boss Shepherd, matching the neighborhood style and maintaining the Victorian brownstone character.”

The red brick structure has three stories, plus the penthouse roof deck and a lower level. The stained-glass-adorned front door and matching transom window were custom-made in Europe, Hyde said. The door is at the top of a short, black wrought-iron stairway. The roof is slate, and the gutters are copper.

A slate walkway runs between 1825 and the property at 1827 13th St., which Hyde bought and where he lives and operates the Hydeaway Bed and Breakfast. The walkway becomes a small courtyard between the buildings, with a slate bench, a small pool of water and stone sculptures.

A side door — beautifully crafted of wood and late-19th-century etched glass — is on the walkway and opens to stairs that go up to the penthouse unit. The inside door to the penthouse is half glass, and has a glass side panel running next to it.

The kitchen faces the dining room from one corner of the open-plan living and dining area. The dining room and living room together run the width of the unit, and on each side, a small balcony, with decorative wrought iron in the railing, overlooks 13th Street.

The penthouse’s two larger bedrooms are side by side in the rear, and they both have access to a long balcony that runs behind them. The balcony looks out on the crown of a towering willow oak that Hyde planted 20 years ago. “It was your height,” he said to this reporter, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, “and it has done very well.”

Each of the larger bedrooms has an en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity. Near the penthouse entrance, a third bedroom, staged as a media room, has a door to a bathroom that can also be entered from the living-dining area. The unit has a powder room as well.

A short flight of stairs leads to the roof deck, a 21-by-21-foot private outdoor space with patterned-wood flooring and stunning views in all directions. “You can watch the fireworks from here,” Hyde said, “and we did on July Fourth.”

Nearby: The Logan Circle neighborhood, a hot spot in the D.C.-area real estate market, has stores for grocery and other types of stopping close at hand, as well as places to go for dining, entertainment and recreation. The quality-of-life resources include a Giant Food supermarket and a Whole Foods Market; the Meridian Hill and Logan Circle parks; coffee shops in the nearby Shaw neighborhood; and many restaurants along 14th Street.

Schools: Garrison Elementary, Cardozo Education Campus (grades 6 to 12) for middle and high.

Transit: Three Metro stations, on the Green and Yellow lines, are within walking distance: U Street is a tenth of a mile away; Shaw-Howard University, four tenths of a mile; and Mount Vernon Square, eight tenths of a mile. The neighborhood is walkable and, when the weather is nice, many people can be seen out walking.

Boss Shepherd Condominiums

1825 13th St. NW

This six-unit condominium building has one unit, the penthouse, for sale at $1.65 million.

Builder: T Street Properties

Features: This unit doesn’t share a hallway with any other; it has a private entry. Eight-inch-wide white oak floors run through the unit. Large double-hung Pella windows are on all four sides of the building. The kitchen has a six-burner Wolf stove, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a deep stainless-steel sink, soft-close drawers and a microwave drawer that opens with a touch. Bathrooms are outfitted with Toto dual-flush toilets, Grohe fixtures and under-floor heating. The Maytag washer and dryer are in an out-of-the-way space that has a shelf to hold detergents and bleach above the appliances. One parking space is included.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3/4

Square-footage: 2,150

Condo association fee: $292 a month

See unit: By appointment.