

West Grove, a luxury-home community in Fairfax County has 23 still-available single-family houses, ranging from $995,550 to $1,080,990. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Typically, new house tours don’t start in the master-suite bathroom, but at West Grove, a single-family luxury-house community in Fairfax County, it wouldn’t be a bad idea. You’ll get an immediate sense of spaciousness.

The owner’s bath in the Sullivan, one of three floor plans, is almost as large as the bedroom. “People sleep in bedrooms this size or even smaller in D.C.,” said Mike Nguyen, new home adviser for Winchester Homes, the builder.

A floating (freestanding) tub stands cater-cornered beneath two windows, which even when shaded with blinds or shutters, will let in a lot of light. The shower is double-size. The toilet is hidden behind a door, and a linen closet is beside it. “You’ll be late for work every morning because you won’t want to leave here,” Nguyen said.

West Grove will comprise 24 homes on a 10-acre site, Winchester Homes says. It’s about 30 miles west of the District, in Fairfax County. Lots will be about one-fifth of an acre, and a border of grass and trees will ring the community. Right now only the model is built.

Houses are planned along two perpendicular streets: Harvest Grove Drive and Amber Dell Court. The latter will feature a cul-de-sac at each end. Home sites are tagged with signs and prospective buyers can walk the property with a map available at the model home sales office. One home is sold.

“Most of the homes will back up to mature trees,” Nguyen said. There’ll be five rain gardens, designed as 700-square-foot landscaped parks. A tot lot will feature a play structure with a slide. There will also be swings and wooden benches for the children’s minders.

West Grove will comprise 24 homes on a 10-acre site. Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post

Lots of glass and lots of room: Entry to the house through a glass-paned door leads to a two-story hallway. A stairwayto the bedroom level is on one side, a formal dining room is on the other and straight ahead is the open-plan living area, including the great room. The kitchen has a 10-foot island with cabinets on both sides. There is a morning room that can seat at least six, and another room can be a bedroom, study or lounge.

A screened porch adjoins the great room through double, floor-to-ceiling, sliding-glass doors. “It’s as big or bigger than many rooms,” Nguyen said. “You’re basically opening and extending your living room, and you can live out here at least half the year.” The porch overlooks a backyard suitable for grass, slate, outdoor furniture and a barbecue grill.

Stairs to the third level open to a loft-like area that would be great as a computer or TV room, Nguyen said. “Kids can hang out while their parents watch a movie.” Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple walk-in closets and a laundry room make up the rest of the top floor.



The kitchen has a 10-foot island with cabinets on both sides. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

What’s nearby: Fair Lakes Center, the Shops at Fair Lakes and East Market offer hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Kohl’s, Target, Whole Foods Market, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Walmart, BJ’s, Lamp Factory Outlet, Fair Center Cleaners, Joe’s Crab Shack and Dunkin’ Donuts.

For outdoor recreation, residents can head to nearby Arrowhead Park and Stringfellow Soccer Park. A little to the north are Greenbriar Park, Poplar Tree Park and the 650-acre Ellanor C. Lawrence Park. Enthusiasts will find trails, streams, ponds and activities galore.

Schools: Colin L. Powell Elementary, Lanier Middle, Fairfax High.

Transit: The Stringfellow exit offInterstate 66 is very close, but access to the highway there is available on a commuter schedule, which means it’s open only to traffic heading east, toward the District, on weekday mornings and only to traffic heading west, away from the District, in the late afternoon. At Stringfellow Park & Ride, you can catch a bus to the closest Metro station, Vienna/Fairfax-GMU on the Orange Line. People can also drive there and park, for a fee, in the lot.



The screened porch is “as big or bigger than many rooms,” said Mike Nguyen, new home adviser for Winchester Homes. “You’re basically opening and extending your living room, and you can live out here at least half the year.” (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)