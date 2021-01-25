Gulick has a ninth lot available for purchase on property adjacent to Park Grove.

The houses are part of the Parkline Series. The Parkline 60 model, with a base price of $2,259,500, has four or five bedrooms and six bathrooms (including powder room). The Parkline 80 has up to six bedrooms and seven bathrooms (including powder room) and starts at $2,329,500.

Both models include a partially finished basement and a two-car garage. The Parkline 80 offers a three-car garage as an option.

Emily Eisold, 52, and her husband, Daine, 67, are moving to Park Grove from a townhouse in nearby McLean Cove. “It was pretty spontaneous,” said Emily, who works for the Department of Homeland Security. “We started looking at the end of last year, and then my husband got advance notice of the upcoming development.”

Emily said that she and her husband are “the guinea pig first buyers” and that they are “very excited” to be a part of the development.

The couple had planned to retire and head west to be closer to their children. “After the covid thing, I don’t think we’ll be traveling as much,” she said. “We decided to find a single-family home here in McLean. I read an article saying that McLean is one of the best places to live in Virginia.”

The Eisolds’ house is expected to be completed by early February.

“We chose the 80, but both the floor plans are fantastic,” Emily said. “We really liked the lot across from the model home. We like to be on top of the hill. It’s two miles from Giant and Total Wine. We’re close but far enough away from the hustle and bustle.”

In appearance, the 60 and 80 models both skew more modern than traditional. “Our roots are in contemporary building,” said Jamie Gulick, vice president of sales and marketing at Gulick. He said the company generally builds 10 to 20 houses a year, although, in some years, it has built as many as 60.

The Eisolds like that the houses can be customized, among other things. “It’s a very spacious design, with high ceilings in a soft contemporary style,” Emily said. “We’re kind of eclectic, and it’s a great upgrade even though it’s just the two of us.”

Schools: Kent Gardens Elementary, Longfellow Middle, McLean High

Transit: Park Grove is convenient to Route 123, Route 267 (Dulles Toll Road) and Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). The McLean Metrorail station is about a mile away.

Park Grove

1531 Inverness Park Lane, McLean, Va.

The base price for a single-family house is $2,259,500 or $2,329,500.

Builder: Gulick Group

Features: The houses feature full-height kitchen cabinetry; appliances by Jenn-Air, Wolf and Sub-Zero; kitchen islands with waterfall-style tops in quartz or granite; a butler’s pantry; rain shower fixtures in the master bath; and fiber-cement exteriors.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 6 /6 or 7 (in each case, including powder room)

Square-footage: 5,600 to 7,270.

Lot sizes: One-quarter to one-third acre.