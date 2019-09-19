

Hickory Ridge, the 67-acre horse farm in Howard County, Md., “is considered today one of the truly splendid homes built by the Maryland Ridgeleys,” Celia M. Holland wrote in her 1987 book “Old Homes and Families of Howard County, Maryland.” (HomeVisit)

John P. McDaniel had been living on a small farm in Baltimore County when he became CEO of Washington Hospital Center in 1982. In need of a home more centrally located between Washington and Baltimore, McDaniel bought Hickory Ridge in Highland, Md.

When searching for a new home, McDaniel knew what he wanted. It had to be conveniently located, it had to be historical, and it had to be a horse farm. With his real estate agent, McDaniel drew a circle on a map, indicating the area where he wanted to live, and then identified the Maryland Historical Trust properties within that circle. None of them were for sale. But they approached Richard Jenkins, who owned Hickory Ridge, and he agreed to sell it to McDaniel in 1983.

Col. Henry Ridgeley received a land grant from King George II in 1726, and a stone cottage was built there circa 1749. It remains part of the estate. Ridgeley’s son Greenberry Ridgeley began construction of the main residence in 1789. The main house was added onto in the early 1800s, likely by Greenberry’s son Nicholas.

Samuel Hopkins, nephew of businessman and philanthropist Johns Hopkins, bought the house from the Ridgeleys in 1877. His daughter, Alda Hopkins Clark, founded the Howard County Historical Society. His son, Samuel Harold Hopkins, was a founder and former president of the racetrack in Laurel, Md.

Horses have long been an important part of Hickory Ridge. Samuel Harold Hopkins held the Horse Show at Highland on the estate, then known as Whitehall. McDaniel, a longtime Maryland racing commissioner, expanded the equestrian facilities to breed thoroughbreds.

“It has proven to be outstanding from an equestrian perspective,” he said.



Owner John P. McDaniel created a reproduction of an English pub he calls the Jockey Club on the lower level of the main house. (HomeVisit)

A statue of his most successful horse, Lies of Omission, can be seen from the porch. Mario Pino rode the chestnut gelding to the winner’s circle in the Grade 3 Polynesian Stakes at Pimlico, in Baltimore, in 1996. The horse had 11 wins in 40 starts, earning a lifetime total of $288,669.

“He was our first stakes winner,” McDaniel said.

When McDaniel stepped down as chair of the racing commission after 27 years, he was given Pimlico’s finish line pole as a gift. It is on the Hickory Ridge grounds, near a paddock.

The equestrian facilities and the house’s history gave McDaniel his inspiration for the estate.

“My vision was to create an English manor here,” he said.



A statue of Lies of Omission, McDaniel’s most successful horse, is next to house. (HomeVisit)

With the exception of the wood-paneled library, most of the house looks more Colonial than English. But the lower level, which McDaniel calls the Jockey Club, resembles an English pub. Rough wood beams stretch across the ceiling. Rugged stone walls rise up from a brick floor. Besides the wet bar, there’s a card table and a bagatelle table, a game derived from billiards. The casual space provides an escape from the formality upstairs.

McDaniel said he will miss Hickory Ridge’s bucolic seclusion.

“Once you get on the property, you’re in a different world,” he said. “You go back in time.”

In addition to the four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 8,084-square-foot main house, the 67-acre estate has a swimming pool, an English croquet court, a carriage house, a stone cottage, a greenhouse, horse trails, two barns with 20 stalls, a tack room, 11 double-fenced paddocks, five run-in sheds, two exercise rings, a three-car garage and a large equipment shed. It is listed at $9 million.