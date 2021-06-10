When Rise Birnbaum decided about 15 years ago to downsize from a large house in Bethesda, Md., this apartment at Watergate East appealed to her on several levels. She liked the location for its walkability to the Georgetown waterfront and her office downtown. She wanted a water view, and at that time, few D.C. buildings offered one. And she found the Watergate’s sprawling campus “both urban and suburban at the same time.”