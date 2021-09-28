Smith and Arjun Ravindra became aware of the building on Eighth Street thanks, at least in part, to a 16-month-old otterhound. “It was squarely in our search radius,” Smith said, “and we watched it be constructed while on daily walks with our dog.”
These are spacious units, ranging from 2,100 to 2,400 square feet. Each has three bedrooms, three bathrooms (including a powder room), an office and an outdoor space in the form of a roof deck or a backyard. Two of the remaining units come with parking; renting a space is an option with the third.
The prices for the remaining units range from $1,495,000 to $1,895,000. The condominium fee is $296 a month for all units.
According to the developer, the building’s exterior design is one of its key selling points. “Our design language is rooted in the language of traditional D.C. neighborhood architecture coupled with thoughtful modern design,” said Martin Ditto, CEO of D.C.-based Ditto Residential. “I am most proud of this project because of the design itself, aided in part by the shared atrium and entry, that creates a sense of community within the building.”
Smith said the unit that she and Ravindra bought “is filled with light throughout from a wall of eastern-facing windows.” It also has what she described as “a gloriously large private patio, which we hope will be fantastic for entertaining.” And she was looking forward to “socializing with our new neighbors in the magnificent shared, open-air courtyard.”
The neighborhood’s proximity to the Capitol is another strong draw. “Capitol Hill is the quintessential Washington neighborhood,” Ditto said. “It is within walking distance of Eastern Market, with its bars and restaurants, and the historical sites of Washington. Capitol Hill is a tightknit community and has a strong sense of history and identity.”
The prospect of living in an interesting building in their preferred neighborhood sealed the deal for Smith and Ravindra, who expect to move in by early November.
“From the moment we walked in the front door, it felt like home,” Smith said. “The building is architecturally stunning, invoking a mid-century modern feel combined with open and airy California, West Coast vibes. The blend of new construction with modern conveniences while being nestled in the timeless charm of Capitol Hill really appealed to us.”
Schools: Watkins or Peabody Elementary, Stuart Hobson Middle, Eastern High
Transit: The Eastern Market Metro station, on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, is less than a mile to the south. There are numerous bus stops on Eighth Street NE and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Nearby: Stanton Park, Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, U.S. Capitol, U.S. Supreme Court, Library of Congress and H Street NE corridor.
207-209 Eighth St. NE
Developer: Ditto Residential
Features: Kitchens have custom cabinetry with integrated pulls (without attached handles), quartz countertops, full-height backsplashes and stainless-steel, integrated appliances by Bosch, with gas cooking. The units have white oak floors, LED lighting, a laundry room and a smart doorbell. Owner’s bathrooms have a separate water closet, porcelain tile and a frameless, glass-enclosed walk-in shower.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 / 3, including a powder room
Square footage: 2,100 to 2,400
Contact: Brent Jackson, 202-263-9200, or Rob Sanders, 202-744-6463. robandbrent@ttrsir.com