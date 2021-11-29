VCI Lofts, a new, modern eight-unit condominium building at 5101 Connecticut Ave. NW, is also influencing the character of its Chevy Chase neighborhood, an area oft cited as lacking residential options.
“Chevy Chase is in need of more housing. What is already established is older, and it needs a modern touch,” said Blake Hering, real estate agent for ONE Street, which built VCI Lofts and has been involved in other projects on Connecticut Avenue.
The other projects include a 19-unit rental apartment building that will be on the market by year’s end and a four-unit, fully occupied condominium building, both in the 5300 block of Connecticut Avenue.
Samer Kuraishi, founder and president of ONE Street, said the company has responded over the years to the demand for newly built condos and high-end apartments, converting older rowhouses into modern dwellings with open floor plans.
“The Chevy Chase part of D.C. has not seen a lot of facelifts lately,” Kuraishi said, “and we are excited to bring our buildings to market and have received great feedback overall from the consumer side and other local brokers.”
VCI Lofts, which opened for sales this year, still has five of the eight units available for purchase: four one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and a penthouse with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pair of private rooftop decks. The five units are move-in ready.
The one-bedroom units are one-level units and come in two floor plans, with some variations. Two of the units have balconies.
All the one-bedroom units have an open floor plan for the kitchen and the living and dining areas, and the kitchens have counter space with room for seating. Because of the building’s location, at the corner of Connecticut and Nebraska avenues, Units 2 and 4 have an angled shape that creates a space large enough for a small table. Unit 2, which is at cellar level, has window wells with big windows facing both avenues. Unit 4 has a balcony and bedroom windows on the Nebraska side and more big windows on the Connecticut side.
The penthouse unit is on three levels, with a bedroom and a bathroom on each of two, the main and second levels. On the third level, loft space opens up to two private rooftop decks, one facing Connecticut Avenue and the other facing Nebraska Avenue. The penthouse also has a balcony off the living area on the main level.
The wood-and-steel exterior has large windows facing both avenues, black-metal-trimmed windows and metal railings. Building amenities include a sitting area in the rear and grassy areas in front and on one side. Two parking spots that were available have already been purchased.
Nearby: VCI Lofts is in a walkable area with plenty of shops and restaurants. It is two miles from the Smithsonian National Zoo and Washington National Cathedral. The Soapstone Valley Trail, about a half-mile away in Rock Creek Park, leads to the Beach Drive walking and biking path.
Schools: Murch Elementary, Deal Middle, Wilson High
Transit: The nearest Metro stops are Tenleytown and Van Ness-UDC, both on the Red Line and both just under a mile away. Metro buses run along Connecticut and Nebraska avenues. Dulles International Airport is about 26 miles away; Reagan National Airport, about nine miles; and the Capital Beltway (I-495), about 3½ miles.
VCI Lofts
5101 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington
The building has eight condos, three of which have been sold. Prices range from $449,000 to $1,225,000.
Developer: ONE Street
Features: Kitchens have appliances by Bosch, fixtures by Kraus and cabinetry with plywood construction, dovetail joinery and soft-close hinges and drawers. Lighting throughout is LED, with custom fixtures picked for each of the spaces. Bathrooms have Moen and Kohler fixtures. Floors are wide-plank engineered hardwood, and the penthouse stairs are natural red oak.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2 /1 or 2
Square-footage: 722 to 1,343
Condo fees: $105 to $287 per month, depending on unit size
Contact: Blake Hering and Samer Kuraishi, 202-775-4663.