All the one-bedroom units have an open floor plan for the kitchen and the living and dining areas, and the kitchens have counter space with room for seating. Because of the building’s location, at the corner of Connecticut and Nebraska avenues, Units 2 and 4 have an angled shape that creates a space large enough for a small table. Unit 2, which is at cellar level, has window wells with big windows facing both avenues. Unit 4 has a balcony and bedroom windows on the Nebraska side and more big windows on the Connecticut side.