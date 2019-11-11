The Cornavaca sisters have been living together for seven years and currently reside in Rockville, Md. When their agent took them to Glenmont MetroCentre, a 15-acre townhouse community in Silver Spring, near the Glenmont Metro station, they lucked out.

“We were able to customize the interior and get exactly what we wanted,” Crista said. They chose a homesite, and their townhouse is under construction. They plan to move there in a couple of months.

Two developers — Winchester Homes and Dream Finders Homes — are building there. Winchester’s 171 townhouses will occupy about 11 acres. Dream Finders will offer 46 townhouses on four acres.

Dream Finders Homes plans to build 46 townhouses at Glenmont MetroCentre, near the Glenmont Metro station in Silver Spring, Md.

The two sections have separate homeowner associations. Dream Finders amenities include a tot lot, a park and two exercise stations.

The Cornavacas bought a Dream Finders townhouse.

Dream Finders offers two floor plans — Georgetown and Brookland — at base prices that range from $484,990 to $577,990. Both are 22 feet wide. But Brookland is 36 feet long, and Brookland is 42 feet. “Such wide townhouses are hard to find walking distance to a Metro,” said Diana Seidman, new-home sales consultant for Dream Finders.

Dramatic island: A standout feature is the 12-by-5-foot kitchen island. “It’s the biggest in Montgomery County,” Seidman said. “But it makes sense because the kitchen is the heart of the home.”

William Meyer is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He said he can lie in the middle of the island, “spread my arms and legs out like a starfish and still not touch the edges.”

He and his wife, Lindsay, among the first residents of the Dream Finders section, moved from a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Chicago. “We did a lot of research for the best location,” Meyer said. “My wife takes the Metro. I drive. We both wanted an easy commute.”

He said Glenmont was also conveniently positioned between relatively rural areas to the north and urban areas to the south. “What’s ideal about our location is you can get either world, depending on which direction you drive.”

The Meyers also wanted new construction. “We build every time we change cities. This is our fourth move and the fourth house we’ve built,” he said.

In the Dream Finders model unit, a two-car garage and “flex room” are found on the lower, or ground, level.

One flight up, the kitchen is at the center of the main level. On one end of the unit is the living room, with eight-foot-high windows and a glass door leading to a deck made of engineered wood, called Trex, that doesn’t require painting. On the other end is the dining area, which has a view of the Metro station from the window. “Less than 100 yards away,” Seidman said.

A mini-hallway off the dining area leads to a powder room. “It’s tucked away so you don’t see it from the living space,” she said.

Up a flight from the main level, the model unit has a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, two smaller bedrooms, a hall bathroom and laundry space. Above that, buyers have options that include a loft or another bedroom — with or without a bathroom either way — and a roof deck.

The Cornavaca sisters made design changes on the bedroom level and the lower level of their townhouse, adding a bedroom suite with a private bathroom in each location. “We’re three adults and wanted our own spaces,” Crista said.

On the loft level, they are putting a second living room “so we can entertain separately,” she said.

Shopping: There is shopping at the nearby Glenmont Shopping Center, at the Westfield Wheaton mall, in downtown Silver Spring and, a little farther afield, in the Rockville area and Bethesda. These locations have shops, restaurants, commercial services and, in most cases, movie theaters.

Schools: Glenallan Elementary, Argyle Middle, John F. Kennedy High.

Transit: Glenmont Metro station, across the street, is at the eastern end of the Red Line. “People have commented that they get a seat [on a Metrorail car] at the Glenmont station,” Seidman said. “And the value of your investment goes up with proximity and walkability to the Metro.”

The community is close to the Connecticut Avenue corridor and not far from Interstates 495 and 270 and Route 29 (Colesville Road and the Columbia Pike).

Glenmont MetroCentre

103 Klee Alley, Silver Spring, Md.

The Dream Finders section has 46 townhouse sites. Seven are for sale. Additional sites will be released in December. Base prices range from $484,990 to $577,990. The builder is offering $10,000 in closing costs if buyers use a preferred lender.

Builder: Dream Finders Homes

Features: These four-story townhouses have a two-car garage. There are two exterior frost-free hose bibs and outlets in the front and rear. Nine-foot-high ceilings are on all levels. Three-inch engineered oak flooring is installed throughout the main living level and foyer. The kitchen has 42-inch Timberlake birch cabinets, granite counters, a stainless-steel kitchen sink and Whirlpool appliances. The bathrooms have back-saver-height vanities, granite tops and Moen chrome faucets.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 5 / 3 to 6

Square-footage: 1,884 to 2,736

Homeowners association fee: $83 a month

View model: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Contact: Diana Seidman at 301-351-7211 or DreamFindersHomes.com.

