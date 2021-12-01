Rill and his team dug out a Japanese rain garden next to the garage to allow for natural light in the basement level, which, in addition to the game area and the living area, has an exercise room with an adjacent full bathroom so the space can function as a guest room. The exercise room has sliding barn doors that reveal a closet that will eventually be fitted with built-in storage shelves. The entrance off the garage will have built-in storage for sports equipment. The garage already includes storage overhead and on the walls, plus a built-in dog bath in one corner.