

The 1928 Tudor was built by Christian Heurich for his daughter Anita. The house was designed by noted D.C. architectural firm Porter & Lockie. (HomeVisit)

This Tudor house in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington is one of two houses Christian Heurich built for his children.

Heurich was an impressive success story in Washington at the previous turn of the century. A German immigrant, he came to America in the mid-1860s, at age 24, with $200 in his pocket. He became a successful brewer in the District and the city’s largest nongovernmental employer.

The Christian Heurich Brewing Co., which closed its doors in 1956, was the last brewery in the District until DC Brau opened in 2011. After the brewery closed, Heurich’s children donated the land on which the Kennedy Center was built.

Real estate mattered to Heurich. He built not only an elegant Dupont Circle mansion for himself, which is now the Heurich House Museum, but also homes for two of his three children. He built a Spanish-style mansion, also in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood, for his son, Christian Jr., who took over the brewery when Heurich died in 1945 at age 102. In 1928, Heurich built this house as a wedding gift for his daughter Anita.

Heurich hired Porter & Lockie, one of D.C.’s top architectural firms in the 1920s and ’30s, to design the house and builder D.E. Nichol to construct it. Porter & Lockie’s notable works in the city include the Brownley Confectionery Building downtown, the Lutheran Church of the Reformation on East Capitol Street NE and the Scottish rite Masonic temple in Columbia Heights.

Even though Porter & Lockie was a pioneer of art deco in Washington, the firm designed the house as a traditional Tudor, with steeply pitched gable roofs, elaborate chimneys and decorative half-timbering. They returned in 1937 to design an addition.

Anita A. Heurich married Charles E. Eckles, who would become a vice president and treasurer of the Heurich Brewing. Their niece Jan Evans lived in the home from 1949 to 1950 when she was a senior at National Cathedral School. The Eckles’s three children — Stanley, Geoffrey and Amy — were not living there at the time. Evans remembers her aunt and uncle as a quiet couple who enjoyed reading. A library off the living room was filled with books.

“They were both book lovers, and they met because of their love of books,” she said. “I enjoyed it there. It was always so tranquil.”



The music room has a curved wall of windows. (HomeVisit)

Anita, who attended Goucher College, was active in the American Association of University Women and hosted meetings at the house. Evans said Anita also took correspondence classes.

“It was like going to school forever,” Evans said. “I would never have done anything like that. She was really booky and quiet.”

The Eckleses lived in the home until 1954, when building contractor Bruce Schlosberg bought it. In 1965, Melvin Bolt won a craftsmanship award for his work on an addition to the house.

The house has undergone several renovations since then, but subsequent owners have striven to maintain its period authenticity.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 9,245-square-foot house is listed at just under $6 million.