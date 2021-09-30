He continued: “I don’t want to give up another part of myself and my history, my parents, my family. But what? We’re just going to have a house? It didn’t make any sense. My wife at one point told me — if you know your Dickens, ‘Great Expectations’ — she said it was starting to get to be like Miss Havisham. Once my wife said that to me, I realized I had to snap out of it and face reality and move on. Hopefully, there will be another family that will enjoy it as much as we have.”