Robert Pollin, who was 9 years old when the house was built, remembers his father driving him to elementary school each morning before going over to supervise its construction.
“He was there every day,” Robert said.
Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region
After amassing a fortune as a housing developer, Pollin turned to owning professional sports teams. He bought a National Basketball Association team, the Baltimore Bullets (now the Washington Wizards), in 1964 and a National Hockey League team, the Washington Capitals, in 1972.
He built the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., where the Bullets (later the Wizards) and Capitals played until they moved downtown. He used his own money to develop the MCI Center (now Capital One Arena), where the teams now play.
According to Robert Pollin, because his parents often attended the teams’ home games, they didn’t do much entertaining at home. But they did host big gatherings for Thanksgiving and Passover each year.
About five or six years after the house was built, the Pollins added a swimming pool and a tennis court. The pool was eventually enclosed for use year-round.
“My father’s dream was to have a swimming pool and tennis court,” Robert Pollin said.
Over the years, the Pollins made a few alterations to the home. They added more windows to a den, which became a family room, and turned a porch into a sunroom.
Robert Pollin has many fond memories of the house. He remembers rehearsing in the living room with his rock band and playing ping-pong in the basement. His father put up a basketball hoop at one end of the tennis court.
“It’s like having your own country club right there,” he said.
Later, Robert Pollin and his wife were married at the house, under a tent on the tennis court. His parents lived there the rest of their lives.
Robert Pollin was asked why his parents remained in the house all those years.
“They were very attached to it,” he said. “The house is theirs. Everything about it is them. It was a big, comfortable house. Even after my father passed away in 2009, my mother stayed until she passed away a year ago.”
In July, a year after his mother died at age 96, Robert Pollin and his brother James held a celebration of her life at the home. More than 150 people attended.
“That was a way for us to say goodbye to the house and everything,” Robert said.
It hasn’t been easy for Robert Pollin to let go of his childhood home.
“There was so much of them in the house,” he said. “It was very hard for my brother and I to give it up, even after our parents are gone and the place is empty, because their spirits are really in every inch of the place.”
He continued: “I don’t want to give up another part of myself and my history, my parents, my family. But what? We’re just going to have a house? It didn’t make any sense. My wife at one point told me — if you know your Dickens, ‘Great Expectations’ — she said it was starting to get to be like Miss Havisham. Once my wife said that to me, I realized I had to snap out of it and face reality and move on. Hopefully, there will be another family that will enjoy it as much as we have.”
Listing: 2 Goldsboro Ct., Bethesda, Md.
Listing agent: Ilene West Gordon and Wendy Banner, Long & Foster
Previous House of the Week: Craftsman goes ‘net zero’ in D.C.’s Chevy Chase, lists for $2.9 million