In 1999, Carleen Dickerson was one of the first people to move to Pin Oak Village, one of five developments in Covington, a neighborhood several miles south of Bowie, Md. She was looking to buy her first home and chose a townhouse in the new development for its space and affordability. Covington was constructed mainly in 1998 and 1999 and was developed from farmland and forest into a bedroom community of more than 1,000 homes, all within reach of Washington.