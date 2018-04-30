

Cohansey Overlook in Glen Burnie, Md., has 16 townhouses priced from $319,900 to $339,900. Three are sold. Thirteen are available (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The Berry family — Rebecca and Jamie and their girls, Charlotte, 4, and Isabella, 7 months — were the first residents in the new townhouse development Cohansey Overlook. Located in Glen Burnie, Md., in Anne Arundel County, the 2.9-acre property is about 38 miles from Northwest Washington.

They moved in March from Portsmouth, Va. “We had five listings to see the day we went looking,” said Rebecca Berry. “Jamie put ‘open houses’ into the Zillow app, and this one came up. It was open. We went and immediately fell in love with it. It was my dream house, and it was in our budget.”

Rebecca Berry sat on the couch in the first-floor den talking about the things she liked, while Zoey, 5, a black springer spaniel, padded around her feet looking for a spot in which to settle. “She was our first baby,” Berry said gesturing to the dog.

The den opens to the back yard through a wide sliding-glass door. “We had the option to lay a patio and fence the yard, but decided to leave the grass for Zoey.”

[Boutique condos in Northwest Washington offer coveted views and luxury living]

Cohansey Overlook is a three-phase development that will have eight units each. Phases 1 and 2, with 16 homes, are for sale. Two are sold.

There’s one floor plan with only one difference, the kitchen cabinet color — either white or espresso.

Entry is on the first level, which the Berrys set up as a lounge with a TV on the wall. The room also can be made into another bedroom because a full bathroom adjoins it.

The main living area, on the second floor, is designed as an open space with a kitchen toward the house front, with the living and dining rooms in the rear. A deck can be built off the back of the home.

1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | Cohansey Overlook View Photos The remaining townhouses are priced from $319,900 to $339,900. Caption The remaining townhouses are priced from $319,900 to $339,900. Located in Glen Burnie, Md., in Anne Arundel County, the 2.9-acre Cohansey Overlook property is about 38 miles from Northwest Washington. Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The kitchen includes quartz counters, a gas stove, a nine-foot island with room for four stools and space for a four-person table in front of a window. USB ports are built into the two short sides of the island and “are nice if you want to work while cooking,” said Diana Gaines, sales director with McWilliams Ballard, the company handling sales for the builder, Della Ratta.

A pantry and half-bathroom are in the corner of the kitchen.

The third floor has three bedrooms. The master is designed with an en-suite bathroom that includes a double vanity and a tiled wall shower. The marble floor is a delight to Berry. In fact, “everything was a top-of-line standard feature, without adding to our costs,” she said.

Laundry appliances are upstairs “hidden behind a door in a nook so you don’t even know they are there,” Berry said. “I like that the washer and dryer are upstairs, because I don’t have to carry our things down.”

[Today’s conveniences, a touch of tradition, and shops, restaurants and Metro at Arlington development]

Nearby: Severn Run Natural Environmental Area, six miles from Glen Burnie, is a beautiful woodland park with a 1.3-mile-loop hiking trail.

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, 12 miles north of Glen Burnie, is renowned as the inspiration for Francis Scott Key’s writing of our national anthem. It’s managed by the National Park Service and offers activities worthy of a day trip, including ranger talks, a War of 1812 Fife and Drum Camp, and occasional fee-free days.

Shopping: Quarterfield Crossing Shopping Center includes retail stores and commercial services.

“We’re super-close to shopping. Everything is not even a mile away,” Berry said. The family goes to Target, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Supercenter.

Schools: Glen Burnie Park Elementary, Corkran Middle, Glen Burnie High.

Transit: Driving is the primary transportation mode at Cohansey Overlook. The community is 20 miles north of Annapolis, 18 miles southeast of Ellicott City, 13 miles south of Baltimore, and close to the intersection of Interstate 97 and Maryland Route 100. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is six miles away. “It’s very easy to get around,” Berry said.



The third floor has three bedrooms. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)