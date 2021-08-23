Roslyn and Chris Malloy, retired empty nesters, tried to buy a house in the original section. But the deal fell through because it was contingent on their having sold the house where they were living. That house — on five acres, on a private road in Charlotte Hall, Md. — required a lot of upkeep. Their new home requires much less maintenance and is much closer to town.
“It’s very convenient,” said Chris, 66, who is retired from a supervisory position at a public water and sewer utility in suburban Maryland. “It’s five minutes from everything in La Plata. From Charlotte Hall, we had to drive 25 to 30 minutes to get to any stores.”
The Malloys made the first purchase in the new section, and they have already moved in. They had some downsizing to do, a chore that was helped along by having a garage sale at the old place where everything was free.
Holly Lane, a community sales manager for Westbrooke Homes, is predicting more move-ins starting in October and running into early next year.
Two of Hawthorne Greene’s five house models, the Maddox and the Wakefield, are sold as attached units in groups of three or four. The two models come standard without a basement, and no home sites available for them accommodate a basement as an optional upgrade.
The Maddox is the smaller of the two, with 1,372 square feet, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It comes with a one-car garage. The starting price is $353,900. The Wakefield is a bit larger, at 1,498 square feet, and prices start at $390,900. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a porch on one side and a two-car garage.
Three models — the Newport, the Waverly and the Belvoire — are all detached houses. They also come standard without a basement, but a finished or an unfinished basement is an optional upgrade.
The Newport, the Malloys’ choice, is the smallest of the three. It’s priced from $446,900 for 1,663 square feet, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The Waverly starts at $467,900 for 1,848 square feet, also with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
The Belvoire is the biggest model, with 2,403 square feet. Prices start at $484,900. The Belvoire can be configured with two or three bedrooms and two baths. It has a two-car garage.
Buyers have exterior and interior design options. Each of the five models comes with a choice of two exterior elevations, or designs. Lane, the community sales manager, said the architectural features “have a Craftsman feel,” with siding and trim choices “all accented in a variety of paired color schemes available to personalize each home.”
Interiors are offered in schemes at various price points, with complementary finishes and fixtures. A staff designer is available to advise buyers. “She picked finishes and cabinets that went with the granite, that went with flooring,” said Roslyn Malloy, 70, who is retired from a supervisory position with the Charles County Board of Education. “All of her choices were very tasteful. There’s something for everyone, no matter what your taste is. She made the process very easy.”
Hawthorne Greene amenities include a community center, a pool, a fitness center, a billiards room, and a party room with a full kitchen. Charles County provides mobile library service at the community center.
Lane noted some events of interest in La Plata. “This quaint, yet growing town,” she said, “offers Friday night music concerts at the town hall, a farmers market on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Charles County Courthouse, in-town holiday parades and special events.”
Transit: Residents have easy access to Routes 301, 6 and 488. The Maryland Transit Administration provides commuter bus service between La Plata and D.C.
Nearby: There are restaurants, coffee shops and other retail establishments clustered along Routes 301 and 6. University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Clark Run Nature Area and Charles County District Court are in La Plata.
Hawthorne Greene
108 Hawthorne Greene Cir., La Plata, Md.
A total of 77 houses are scheduled to be built in the second section; 10 are still available for purchase. Starting prices range from $353,900 to $484,900.
Builder: Westbrooke Homes
Features: The houses have vinyl siding, with stone, shake, board and batten features, and a one- or two-car garage. Without a basement is standard, but a finished or an unfinished basement is an optional upgrade for some models. Inside, floors in dens/libraries and bedrooms are carpeted. Other spaces have luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchens have granite countertops and brushed-nickel fixtures. Bathrooms have an elongated commode and cultured marble vanity tops. Owner’s bathrooms have tile flooring.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3 / 2
Square-footage: 1,372 to 2,043
Contact: Holly Lane, community sales manager, 410-533-5621, holly@westbrooke-homes.com