

The 13,000-square-foot house has a regulation-size bowling alley, an indoor pool, porches and a patio. It is on a 10-acre wooded site along the Occoquan River. (HomeVisit)

Homeowners put all sorts of amenities in their houses these days, from swimming pools to basketball courts to rock climbing walls. But you don’t often see a bowling alley, like the one in this Woodbridge, Va., house.

The most famous home to install bowling lanes is the White House. In 1947, as a birthday gift for President Harry S. Truman, a two-lane bowling alley was added to the presidential residence. Of course, few houses have the space the White House does to accommodate bowling lanes, which is why this house was designed with spares and strikes in mind.

When the homeowners hired architect Sandhya Gorur to build their dream home, they requested a house with bowling lanes, along with an indoor swimming pool and porches.

“The challenge was to keep the house from being too long and narrow because of the bowling alley,” Gorur told Home & Design magazine, which featured the house in its winter 2015 issue. “I didn’t want long corridors and too many rooms.”

A 10-acre wooded site along the Occoquan River, purchased from their builder, Mike Garcia, provided the ideal backdrop for the 2014 home. Gorur incorporated the natural elements of the setting into the design.

Wood and stone feature prominently throughout the main level. Dark-stained hand-scraped hardwood floors add warmth to the space, while a rustic stone fireplace provides texture.



Columns and arches define the rooms within the open-floor plan.

Gorur used architectural elements such as columns and arches to define the rooms within the open-floor plan. The curved staircase is tucked away from the entry.

The kitchen has a large island with a curved granite countertop, where family members and guests can gather while food is being prepared. A beverage center at one end allows them to serve themselves while they wait. A family room, just off the kitchen, has a wall of windows that look out onto the indoor pool. Rough stone walls, oversize windows and a cathedral ceiling with wood beams enclose the pool area. Adjacent to the family room is a three-season screened porch that leads to the patio and another porch with views of the woods.

The two-lane, regulation-size Brunswick bowling alley with automatic pinsetters and scoring system is on the lower level. Next to the ball return is a wet bar. A media room and exercise room are also on this level.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 13,000-square-foot house is listed at just under $2.2 million.