

At Marlboro Ridge, a master-planned community in Upper Marlboro, Md., the townhouses are priced from $397,995. The single-family houses are priced from $471,995.

Horses are one of the major highlights of Marlboro Ridge, a master-planned community in Upper Marlboro, Md., with hundreds of acres of open space.

At the entrance to the neighborhood, residents and guests are greeted by a state-of-the-art equestrian facility where horses can be seen roaming the grounds.

It’s a scenic setting that makes it easy to forget it’s less than a half-hour drive into the city. Marlboro Ridge has spacious luxury townhouses and single-family houses in various sizes.

Throughout the winding community, developed by Toll Brothers, are several walking, biking and equestrian trails. More than 250 acres of natural greenery — including a community tree-preservation area and open space backing to Cabin Branch and Back Branch Stream Valley — have been set aside.

The townhouse community at Marlboro Ridge, known as the Meadows, has three floor plans. The builder showcases the Bradbury model floor plan with a lower-level entry.

Wine-tasting room: The brick-front, three-level townhouses have two-car garages and an open floor plan.

Upon entering the lower level of the Bradbury model, there’s a 23- by 16-foot recreation room and powder room. One of the unique features on this level is a glass-enclosed wine-tasting room featuring cabinetry, countertop space and wine storage built-ins.

The main living level has an airy formal living room with decorative wall and ceiling moldings with recessed lights. Three large windows provide plenty of natural light.

The floors are covered by dark hardwood. Rooms have unique ceiling designs, light fixtures and accent walls. For instance, the model home has an octagon-shaped tray ceiling with a sophisticated chandelier. The centrally located dining room is partially sectioned off with thick wall columns.

The kitchen and family room are nestled in the back portion of the home. The kitchen has earth-toned granite countertops and dark cabinetry that provide an attractive contrast to the stainless-steel appliances and shimmery speckled tile backsplash. Although there’s plenty of space for a table and chairs, the centerpiece of the kitchen is an oversize curved breakfast bar that’s great for hosting gatherings of family and friends or casual dining. Decorative pendant light fixtures hang above it.

The family room is adjacent to the kitchen. It has a light-colored brick wall flanked by two windows, and there’s a fireplace for chilly winter evenings. A glass door leads onto a deck that stretches across the width of the home. A privacy wall separates the space from the neighbors. There’s more outdoor space in the fenced-in yard below.



The kitchen has earth-toned granite countertops and dark cabinetry that provide an attractive contrast to the stainless-steel appliances and shimmery speckled tile backsplash. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Vaulted ceilings: It’s unusual to find a home in which all bedrooms come with a soaring vaulted ceiling. This adds to the spaciousness of the already large rooms. The master suite measures 20 by 16 feet.

With its columned sitting area, double-door master bath entry and light-chocolate accent wall, this room can serve as a retreat at the end of a long day. The bedroom has two walk-in closets. In the bathroom, a large corner unit step-up soaking tub is centered between two windows. Above is a vaulted ceiling to which skylights can be added.

The secondary bedrooms have ample closet space and share a hall bathroom with a tub. This model home also has an optional top-floor multipurpose loft with a cathedral ceiling and skylights. The loft has an additional bedroom with a window seat, full bathroom and recreation room.

Resort style amenities: The equestrian center, which offers riding lessons, has 22 stalls, an indoor arena and a full-time barn manager. The community also has a richly appointed clubhouse with swimming pools, a fitness center, banquet hall and conference rooms, miles of jogging and biking trails, playgrounds, soccer fields and tennis courts.

One of Marlboro Ridge’s sales associates said that another community highlight are the frequent social gatherings for residents that include holiday celebrations and outdoor summer parties.

Schools: Barack Obama Elementary, James Madison Middle, Wise High.

Transit: The community is close to Interstates 495 and Route 4. The closest Metro station is Branch Avenue on the Green Line.



The lower level of the Bradbury Williamsburg model townhouse has a wet bar and wine cellar. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)