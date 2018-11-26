

Townhouses at Annapolis Townes are priced from the upper $400,000s. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

A vision of neighborly courtyards enticing residents to engage in impromptu conversations and community gatherings inspired a new residential development in Annapolis, Md.

Annapolis Townes at Neal Farm, about a mile from Route 50 and not far from the heart of Maryland’s capital city, is a development of four-story townhouses that aspires to “stylish urban living.”

Bruce Harvey, president of Williamsburg Homes, said Annapolis Townes is the company’s first development with a courtyard theme. Each courtyard is made up of the landscaped patios of several townhouses. The patios, bordered by low brick walls and a low fence, are lined up on both sides of a walkway.

Dawn Rubin said the courtyards were so appealing to her that she waited to buy a townhouse until she could get one on a courtyard. Rubin moved to Annapolis Townes from Howard County after closing on her townhouse in early November.

Once completed, the community will have 50 townhouse units — most on a courtyard and others with a view overlooking a wooded conservation area. The floor plan is essentially the same for each, with some tweaks to accommodate homeowners’ preferences. For instance, Harvey said, Williamsburg Homes just started offering an additional bedroom on the ground level in lieu of an office.

[The condo project near Dupont Circle is something renovated and something brand new]

“I looked at a lot of new townhome communities in Annapolis, and, honestly, this one was the best because [the units were] four stories,” Rubin said. “And I love how each bedroom has a private bathroom.”

Harvey said that not many expensive upgrades are offered with the Annapolis Townes units, which means there are fewer ways to raise the cost above the base price. And Rubin said that “a lot of the features that you think might be upgraded” are standard.

Four finished levels: The townhouses come with four levels of finished living space, including the first or entry level.

The front entrance leads into a space, about 10 feet by 12 feet, that can be used as an office or studio. A two-car garage and a powder room are also on the ground level. A stairway near the entrance leads to the second level, where the kitchen is located between the family/living room and dining room.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, earth-tone granite countertops and an oversize center island with a built-in sink and room for a few stools. Pendant light fixtures hang above the island. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The model townhouse has dark hardwood flooring throughout the second level, along with decorative ceiling moldings. The kitchen has earth-tone granite countertops and an oversize center island with a built-in sink and room for a few stools.

“I love the kitchen, the family room and the dining room, it’s stunning,” said Rubin, who also likes the seamless transition between those spaces. Pendant light fixtures hang above the island and complement the recessed lighting found throughout this level.

The living room in the model townhouse has a gas fireplace and optional built-in shelves surrounding it. There are plenty of windows, including a wall of windows in the living room with a door leading to an outdoor deck.

Outdoor spaces: In addition to courtyard patios that come with many units, all the townhouses have a deck off the living room and a fourth-floor roof terrace.

[Townhouse-style condos are coming to Asburn, Va. — and going fast]

The third level has two bedrooms with full bathrooms. The owner’s suite has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double-sink vanity. The two bedrooms are on opposite ends of the floor. On the hallway between them, there is a laundry room with an energy-efficient washer and dryer.

A third bedroom is on the top floor, tucked behind an open loft with an optional fireplace. The loft opens onto a rooftop terrace. The top floor is where Rubin chose to have her bedroom.

“I love how I have a balcony and a loft, so I kind of have my own little apartment up there. It’s lovely,” she said. Rubin said she also likes the townhouse’s dual-zone air-conditioning and heating units, with one dedicated to the top floor. She said that this way “it doesn’t get super-hot upstairs as it does in most townhouses.”

Nearby: The development is within walking distance of Annapolis Towne Center’s many shopping and dining options, and it’s a short drive from the city’s historic district downtown and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Schools: Hillsmere Elementary, Annapolis Middle and Annapolis High.

Transit: The community has easy access to Route 50. The closest D.C.-area Metro station is in New Carrollton, Md., about 20 minutes away.



The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double-sink vanity. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)