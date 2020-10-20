“We call it the same community,” said Crystal Carpenter, president of the Ardmore Springdale Civic Association. “We don’t separate them out.”

Carpenter’s family moved to the neighborhood in the 1970s, and she purchased a home around the corner from her mother’s house in 2015.

In addition to its family-focused feel, Carpenter said, the location drew her back to the neighborhood. Nestled between major highways, including the Beltway, Route 50, Route 202, and close to the New Carrollton Metro station, the neighborhood feels connected to the pulse of things while retaining its suburban identity.

“There are so many different ways to get to other places that you don’t feel too far removed,” said Carpenter. “I feel like I can get anywhere in 15 to 20 minutes.”

The neighborhood, like many in Prince George’s County, expanded as railroads fanned out across the state. The Washington Baltimore and Annapolis Electric Railway operated stations in both Ardmore and the nearby city of Glenarden near the turn of the century. Although the WB&A stopped running in the mid-1930s — before most of the existing neighborhood was developed — the track beds laid the foundation for what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Ardmore was a mix of development in the early 20th century, surrounded by cultivated fields and otherwise undeveloped land, according to Tom Gross, a historic preservation planner for the Prince George’s County Planning Department of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. Springdale came into existence in the 1940s when the Scruggs family subdivided and developed land north of Ardwick Ardmore Road.

Francis Scruggs, a real estate developer whose Classical Revival style home stares down from a sloping hilltop on Utica Place, had ambitions of developing the surrounding area, but records show that he was largely unsuccessful in this venture — the family eventually sold the home and the land.

Like many parts of Prince George’s County, the Ardmore Springdale area is majority-African American, but it did not start out that way.

During their ownership, the Scruggs family imposed covenants that restricted what kind of homes could be built here and prevented African Americans from buying, renting, leasing or occupying any of the properties, unless they were a domestic servant, Gross said.



Unincorporated community: The neighborhood, comprising mostly single-family homes, remains unincorporated, which residents say has advantages and drawbacks. One benefit: Residents say they don’t pay municipal taxes on services such as trash collection or police services.

Another: freedom of expression. “If I want to paint my house purple, I can paint my house purple,” said longtime resident and former civic association president Damon Fikes. But, he said, it’s critical that residents stay involved in the county’s planning and municipal activities because unincorporated areas can be left out when decisions get made.

Fikes moved to the neighborhood in the mid-1990s, before FedEx Field loomed in the distance and when the now-bustling Ardwick Ardmore Road, he said, was “just a two-lane road going out to the woods.”

Fikes said the forests and horse trails that blanketed much of the area have since been razed to make way for housing developments and projects such as Charles H. Flowers High School and the nearby Woodmore Towne Centre.

But as development pushes farther into the forest, the forest is finding its way into his yard. “The deer are already decimating my vegetables,” said Fikes. “They’re in my backyard eating my pears.”

But residents like Carpenter see Flowers High School, which offers a competitive science and technology program and is one of the top schools in the district, and Woodmore Towne Centre, a large shopping complex within walking distance of the neighborhood, as a boon.

“It’s definitely changing for the better,” said Ramona Barber, a real estate agent with McEnearney Associates. “The new homes are bringing higher property values, new amenities and new energy and vitality to the older developments.”

Gorman Brown, principal of Flowers High School, said that the school’s tennis courts are open to residents, although the track recently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown lives about a mile from the school and describes the community as a diverse melting pot of culture and generations. “You have a wealth of individuals that are native to the Washington D.C., and Prince George’s County area as well as a growing international population . . . bringing the experiences and cultures, conversations” to the community, he said.

With the neighborhood’s proximity to Glenarden, one of the first incorporated African American communities in Prince George’s County, residents say this heritage spills over into Ardmore and Springdale. “Parts of this community were known as Glenarden,” said Carpenter. “That pride is still here.”

Living there: Although the boundaries between the Ardmore Springdale and Glenarden neighborhoods intersect, the neighborhood is generally bounded by Bald Hill Branch stream on the east, ‘Route 50 to the north, Martin Luther King Jr. Highway (Route 704) to the northwest, the Capital Beltway to the west and Glenarden Parkway and Yellowwood Lane to the south.

There are three active listings in the Ardmore-Springdale area, ranging from a nearly half-acre lot priced at $482,400 to a three-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial listed for $274,000, according to McEnearney Associates. Thirteen homes sold in the Springdale-Ardmore area in 2019, ranging from a three-bathroom Colonial for $235,250 to a five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial for $430,000. The average price of homes sold last year was $330,000.

Schools: Ardmore Elementary, Ernest Everett Just Middle and Charles H. Flowers High.