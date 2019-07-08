

Arnold Ridge, a townhouse community in Arnold, Md., will have 51 homes. Eleven are for sale at base prices ranging from $449,990 to $575,000. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Water is a big draw in Arnold, Md., a quiet suburb of Annapolis. It’s not just the Severn River on the west and Chesapeake Bay on the east but also the many inlets and streams that flow through Broadneck Peninsula, about 30 miles from the District.

“People live here because they don’t want the hustle and bustle of Annapolis. Some families have boats and want to be close to marinas,” said Deborah Teel, sales consultant for K Hovnanian Homes.

K Hovnanian is the builder of Arnold Ridge, a townhouse community in mid-construction that eventually will have 51 homes in nine groupings on 11.5 acres. The neighborhood is next to a county conservation area.

In March, Darnell, Brittany and 9-month-old Xavier McNeal moved there from Aldie, Va., in Loudoun County.

“One of the things we really love is that the area here is established,” Darnell McNeal said. “There’s no construction right around us, and it’s always quiet. And the area has its own personality. You don’t have to go far to socialize or take advantage of cultural activities.”

Rick and Joy Tabor settled there in January, moving just a short distance.

Rick and Joy Tabor settled there in January, moving just a short distance.

“We, quote-unquote, downsized. Not a whole lot,” Rick said with a laugh. “I’m much happier than I thought I’d be but admit I was initially reluctant to give up a single-family house. I was worried about noise from neighbors, but there have been zero issues.”

Loretta and Jon McClellan and their daughters, 19 and 23, became the first family to move to Arnold Ridge in June 2018. They came from Calvert County, Md., and chose the community, in part, because the daughters are students at University of Maryland campuses in College Park and Baltimore.

“They can easily come home anytime, and we can visit them,” Loretta McClellan said.

Three-level living: Two similar floor plans are offered. Garrett units are 22 feet wide and are interior units. Bennington units are 24 feet wide and are end units. Both types are spacious for townhouses. “We call our homes single-family living in a townhouse,” said Joe Macco, a sales consultant with K Hovnanian.

The model unit is a Bennington. Entry is into a small foyer next to the two-car garage. Stairs lead up to the second floor or back — up and down a few steps — to a room, behind the garage, that can be configured as a rec room, a media room, a playroom, an office or a bedroom. In the model unit, it’s a bedroom with an adjoining bathroom and glass door to a stone patio.

The open-plan second floor has the great room on one end, the front, and the kitchen on the other, with a dining area in between. There is a powder room off the great room.



The kitchen is outfitted with GE stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and Sinclair Birch cabinets. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The kitchen has a 10-foot-long island with a double-sink in the center and a wide overhang for stools. The kitchen has abundant counter space along two walls, and two pantry closets provide ample space for storage.

A glass door leads to an optional deck outside the kitchen. The Tabors chose to build a deck that is the width of their townhouse. “We’re outside almost all the time,” Rick Tabor said. Another option puts a smaller deck side by side with an extension for a morning room inside the townhouse.

The third floor has the owner’s bedroom suite, with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet, on the back end. The owner’s bathroom in the model unit has a separate toilet closet, two vanities and a corner shower with two shower heads and a built-in bench. Two smaller bedrooms are next to each other at the other end of the townhouse. The hallway in between has a laundry room with side-by-side appliances, a linen closet and a bathroom.



The master bedroom is on the third floor. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The master bathroom has two vanities and a orner shower with two shower heads and a built-in bench. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

What’s nearby: Safeway, Giant Food and Whole Foods Market are close. The Tabors enjoy O’Loughlin’s Restaurant and Pub in Arnold and Vida Taco Bar and Garry’s Grill, both in Severna Park, Rick Tabor said. “There are tons of restaurants around here, and we eat out all the time,” he said.

Sandy Point State Park, several miles east of Arnold on the peninsula, has 786 acres, with beaches, bathhouses, picnic areas and boating. Quiet Waters Park, a 340-acre county park south of Annapolis, has grassy fields, woodland, a playground and trails. Patuxent National Wildlife Refuge, about a 30-mile drive west of Arnold Ridge, has 12,000 acres and is operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Visitors can hike, bike, ride horses, and observe wetlands and wildlife from a viewing platform.

Arnold is also relatively close to the Eastern Shore and the Delaware and Maryland beaches.

Schools: Arnold Elementary, Severn River Middle, Broadneck High.

Transit: Arnold Ridge is close to U.S. Route 50. It’s about 20 miles from Baltimore and from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. The closest MARC commuter rail station is in Odenton, also about 20 miles away. Commuter buses run on Ritchie Highway (Maryland Route 2).



The deck just off the kitchen is optional. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)